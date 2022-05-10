Hull's waterfront receives major economic boost from new headquarters for safety equipment specialist Arco

Wykeland Beal – a joint venture company formed by commercial developer Wykeland Group and housebuilder Beal Homes – triumphed at “The Yorkshires” Commercial Real Estate Awards 2022, winning Best Office Deal.

The award is the latest in a series of accolades for the transformation of the Fruit Market waterfront area, which is being delivered by Wykeland Beal, working in partnership with Hull City Council.

The development of safety equipment specialist Arco’s new headquarters marked a major milestone in the £80m regeneration programme and was delivered together with a new 350-space multi- storey car park.

The regeneration partnership Wykeland Beal has secured a coveted award for the development of a new head office for safety specialist Arco in Hull’s rejuvenated Fruit Market.

A spokesman said: "The Arco building is the largest new-build office development for a dedicated user in Hull for more than half a century and provides a working environment for around 600 employees."

Dominic Gibbons, Managing Director of Wykeland Group, said: “We’re delighted with this latest award for the regeneration of the Fruit Market, especially as it recognises the excellence of the Arco head office development.

“The development of Arco’s new head office and the multi-storey car park marked a major ilestone in this long-term regeneration project, which is key to the long-term sustainability of Hull city centre.

“Arco now has a state-of-the-art working environment, perfect for the digital age and for retaining and recruiting talent. The development also has exceptional sustainability credentials, as it features the latest in smart energy-saving technology, EV charging points and over 50 cycle spaces, as well as a green ‘living wall’ to enhance biodiversity.”

The Yorkshires” Commercial Real Estate Awards 2022 celebrated the best of Yorkshire’s commercial property sector. The event was organised by Yorkshire Children’s Charity and raised almost £300,000 which will support children across the region who are at a disadvantage in life due to disability, ill health or financial circumstances.

The Arco scheme was also named as the winner ahead of the LabCorp Centre of Excellence in Leeds, in a category sponsored by construction and facilities management business GRAHAM Group.

Richard Beal, Chief Executive at Beal Homes, said: “The development of Arco’s new head office secured the future in Hull of one of the region’s major employers and represented a major vote of confidence in the city.

“It has also been an exceptional example of partnership working with three local, family-owned businesses coming together to deliver one of Hull’s most prestigious developments in generations.”

David Evison, Managing Director of Arco, said: “Investing in our new building has future-proofed our office in the centre of Hull and reinforces our long-standing commitment to support the community in which we work. This significant investment is just one of a series of commitments that we have made to support the city of Hull.