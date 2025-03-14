Human connection must remain vital in recruitment in the era of AI: Sam Hameed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while AI offers numerous efficiency benefits, it’s important that companies recognise the irreplaceable value of human interaction in recruitment.

The essence of recruitment lies in human connection, and over-reliance on AI can lead to significant challenges, including bias, data privacy concerns, and a diminished candidate experience.

At the end of the day, people want to work with people. The best talent isn’t just looking for a job; they’re looking for a culture, a mission, and a team where they feel valued.

Sam Hameed shares his expert insight

Companies that prioritise the human touch in recruitment will not only attract top talent but also build a stronger, more ethical hiring process that stands the test of time.

One of the foremost concerns with AI-driven recruitment is the potential for algorithmic bias and discrimination. AI systems learn from historical data, and if that data contains bias, be it gender, racial, age-related, or socioeconomic, it can be perpetuated and even amplified.

Data presents another significant challenge. It’s important that companies ensure their data is accurate and useable before deploying AI to ensure the best results are achieved.

Legal and compliance risks are also paramount. Organisations employing AI in their recruitment processes must navigate a complex landscape of regulations. The nature of some AI algorithms makes it challenging to provide transparency in hiring decisions, a requirement for legal compliance and candidate feedback.

Beyond these concerns, the lack of human interaction in an AI-dominated recruitment process can lead to a sterile and impersonal candidate experience. Candidates often seek not just employment but a sense of belonging and alignment with a company's culture. Human recruiters play a crucial role in conveying the company's values, assessing cultural fit, and building relationships. An over-reliance on AI can result in missed opportunities to connect with top talent on a personal level.

While technology can streamline processes the ability to truly engage with candidates and understand their needs remains indispensable. Companies that adapt and embrace technology while nurturing the human aspect of their recruitment process will be the winners of tomorrow.

AI systems are not infallible. Outdated or biased data can lead to flawed hiring decisions. For example, AI may struggle to assess soft skills, emotional intelligence, and cultural fit, all attributes that are critical for long-term success but are best evaluated through human judgment. This limitation highlights the necessity of human oversight to interpret nuances that AI might overlook.

Candidates increasingly demand clarity on how hiring decisions are made, and AI's complex algorithms can make it difficult to provide satisfactory explanations, potentially leading to dissatisfaction and mistrust among applicants. Ensuring that AI systems are transparent and their decision-making processes can be communicated is essential for maintaining candidate trust and meeting regulatory requirements.

Rather than replacing human recruiters, AI should be seen as a tool to enhance and streamline the hiring process. Companies should implement AI cautiously, regularly auditing algorithms for bias, ensuring compliance with legal standards, and maintaining human oversight at critical decision points.

A blended approach where AI handles repetitive tasks and humans focus on relationship-building and judgment will result in better hiring outcomes and a stronger employer brand.