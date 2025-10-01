The Humber can become a global leader in the field of green energy with over £100bn already committed to the region’s transformation, the chair of a top regional business network has said.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Walker, chair of the Future Humber organisation, told the event that The Humber is at the “epicentre” of the world’s transition to a more sustainable economy.

Mr Walker said: “I’m not suggesting for a moment that Hull or Grimsby, or Immingham or

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goole, are quite as influential on the world stage as those places built on other mighty estuaries such as New York, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, London.

The North Green Skills Conference took place in Hull last week. Picture: John Clifton

“But they are of significant investible interest to global businesses and organisations looking at the long term to choose their ideal locations for future affordable and inclusive growth.

“The wider North and, in this case, the Humber in particular, is where it’s at!”

His comments were backed in a subsequent speech by Hull City Council leader Mike Ross, who said: “One thing I’d pick up in terms of Bill’s comments about Hull not being on the same scale as the likes of New York and Shanghai is we are no less ambitious for this region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to work with others to see the investment come here to unlock the potential future opportunities for the people of this region.

“Hull is very much at the forefront of the green energy move.”

Mr Walker had told the event that his organisation’s 200 members employ more than 50,000 people and have a combined turnover of £45 billion.

He said Hull was a “natural choice” for this year’s Green Skills event, which is organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World. Mr Walker said the industry-heavy region is already playing a leading role in the transition to a greener economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walker said: “Businesses and investors from around the globe have alighted on Humber as a region of profound interest as they search for the most rewarding way forward.

“And businesses already here are also investing huge sums in negotiating that journey.

“It really should be no surprise.

“The Humber region is, of course, built on an estuary. 22 of the 32 largest cities on earth are built on estuaries.

“Estuaries are the beating heart of industrial growth. They provide access to ports, facilitating trade. The Humber Ports complex, of course, is the largest in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are host to heavy industries, including manufacturing, chemical plants, and energy production, which are most commonly situated in or around estuaries to take advantage of water resources and transportation networks.

“Estuaries have always been centres of human settlement and industrial growth. They provide wealth and employment. And they need skilled labour to continue to thrive.”

He added: “Over the past ten years, businesses have invested £95.6bn in the Humber region - and there is another £15bn of private sector investment already committed before 2040 to establish one of the first truly net zero industrial clusters here.

“That takes total business investment in Humber in the past decade alone to well over £100bn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walker cited projects such as Orsted’s off-shore windfarms, Siemens Gamsea’s offshore wind blade production facility and Ideal Heating’s renewable energy training centre focused on renewable energy among the raft of regional schemes.

He said that despite ongoing political debate about net zero targets, “green skills is nothing to do with politics” and “everything to do with achieving a successful and sustainable economy and providing all our citizens with the opportunity to participate in it”.

Mr Walker said: “The Humber is the UK’s Energy Estuary. It provides around 20 per cent of the UK’s electricity. It contributes £18bn a year to the UK economy and supports around 360,000 jobs, mostly in heavy industry and manufacturing.

“As a result, it is (unfortunately) by far and away the nation’s most carbon intensive region, producing around 40 per cent of the UK’s industrial emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the huge challenge of transitioning from that position also provides us with our greatest opportunity. And that exciting journey has already begun.

“Businesses the world over have recognised the scale of the prize, investing in Humber the huge sums I have already mentioned and now seeking the talent and skills they need to deliver the mammoth change required.

“The UK simply cannot meet its net zero goals without the Humber. The rest of the world has cast its eyes here too, to see what lessons can be learned and what really can be achieved.

“Successful transition here makes their own challenging journeys seem achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether, politically, people believe in it or not, the path to net zero is a once-in-a-lifetime economic opportunity far too great to resist. As our experience in Humber is already beginning to show, such focus brings investment, brings sustainable employment, provides pathways to higher skills, higher salaries and higher standards of living for people in regions like ours who, while remarkably resilient and hard-working, have missed out for far too long.”

“The North, with Humber at its heart, can lead the way; we can lead the world.”

Coun Ross added in his speech that there is already much to be proud of in the region.

He highlighted the Ron Dearing University Technical College which has worked with major local employers to develop its curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ross said: “This is a real-life example of aligning business needs with skill provision. The business partners help shape the skills provision and the learners get the education that successfully helps lead to employment later on.

“Now, I have mentioned what has happened, but we are also well aware that the work cannot stop there. There needs to be more done to get this region ready for the future. We need to keep growing green skills as we move into new forms of energy generation, be it hydrogen, renewables or carbon capture.

“The council is committed to being part of the change and has recently begun work to install a district heating network in the city. This is both creating jobs and leading to more environmentally sources of heat, part of national ambition for DH networks to provide 20 per cent of UK heating by 2050. Alongside this there is also a potential private funded heat network in the east of the city.