Humber engineering partnership expands to capitalise on project pipeline

Two specialist engineering businesses have been welcomed into a new strategic partnership, as capacity and capability are scaled up to meet a significant industrial investment pipeline.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackrow Group and On Line Group united to deliver end-to-end engineering solutions in June, aiming to capitalise on a major decarbonisation programme - given a significant boost with Treasury backing in the Comprehensive Spending Review.

Advances in carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production, alongside wider energy and transport infrastructure, form the basis of a £15 billion investment portfolio for the Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Technica and F.E.S. (EX) Ltd have joined the duo, bringing dedicated resources in utility and energy infrastructure, together with electrical contracting expertise and consultancy in hazardous environments.

Barry Taylor, managing director of OLG (centre), with (from left) Luke O’Brien, structural and piping director at Blackrow; James Ward, managing director at F.E.S. (EX) Ltd; Gary Pexman, sales director at Blackrow and John Davison, group managing director at Technica. Photo: OLG

All four businesses are based in North East Lincolnshire, and a further 40-plus years of combined expertise are being added to the initial 80, with turnover now surpassing £100 million, and a pool of more than 800 employees – predominantly from the local area.

Barry Taylor, managing director of On Line Group, announced the widening of the alliance at a special event at the company’s Immingham headquarters.

He said: “Only a month ago, we announced our collaboration with Blackrow Group. This partnership allows us to deliver end to end engineering solutions with a vastly increased resource capability and capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am humbled and proud that we have now taken another step to enhancing our position within the value chain of the future. OLG, Blackrow Group, Technica and F.E.S. have formed a strategic partnership to provide industry leading and specialist engineering services to our valued clients.

“This collaboration will further demonstrate our aligned ambitions to strengthen and diversify our positions within our supply chains, while providing ambitious and prosperous workplaces for our people. As a leadership team we are united, and within our respective businesses, we have some fantastic people who will thrive as we progress to the next stages our relationship.”

The four companies aim to secure ISO 44001, the international standard that provides a framework for establishing and managing collaborative and business relationships.

John Davison, group managing director at Grimsby-based Technica, a multi-discipline engineering design, management and construction, control and functional safety provider - where the past year has seen a new business unit launched to elevate its expertise in the delivery of fiscal metering and flow measurement of liquids and gases - said: “A collaboration of this nature brings scale and expertise together, while uniting passion for the region to excel. We look forward to making a strong contribution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad