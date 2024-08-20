Humber Freeport helps to secure £250m investment at major industrial cluster
Mitsubishi Chemical Group UK Ltd, part of one of the world’s largest chemical producers, has committed to invest in a new production line at Saltend Chemicals Park, which is located within one of the three Humber Freeport tax sites.
Preparatory works have begun to make way for construction of the new production line, which will double Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s capacity at the site near Hull.
A spokesman said: “The investment in a second production line will create dozens of new jobs while also safeguarding the existing 130 roles at the Mitsubishi Chemical Group facility on site. The new production line is expected to become operational in 2026.”
Humber Freeport Chair Simon Bird said: “We are delighted that Mitsubishi Chemical Group has chosen to make this very significant new investment at Saltend on a site benefiting from being within the Humber Freeport footprint.
“The substantial advantages offered by freeport status were an important factor in securing this new inward investment.
“It supports Humber Freeport’s mission to attract significant investment and create new, highly-skilled jobs and aligns with two of our key areas of focus; advanced manufacturing and decarbonisation.”
