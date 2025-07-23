Humber Place: More than 200 firms support economic growth around estuary
The Humber Place Brand was created by Future Humber, a network of businesses that supports economic growth, to enhance the area’s profile and bolster its investment potential.
A spokesman said that the initiative has become a growing movement, adding: “More than 200 people have joined as Place Brand Ambassadors, committing to championing the Humber and playing a vital role in Humber’s transformation.”
Dr Diana Taylor, Future Humber MD, said: “The Humber Place Brand has evolved from a set of values into a living, breathing force for change. It’s been a catalyst for connection and collaboration across the region, buoyed by a bold and unified Humber narrative that reflects our authenticity and ambition.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.