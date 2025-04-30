Humber poised to play a ‘critical role’ in green energy transition, says Humber Freeport CEO

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Greene’s comments came as he attended the Innovation Zero conference, in London, which took place across two days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said: “The Humber, with its unique geographical and industrial assets, is poised to play a critical role in the energy transition. It is clear there is no single silver bullet, and hydrogen must be a key part of the blend of renewable technologies required to decarbonise industry.

“The Humber’s powerful presence at Innovation Zero is a real statement of intent – that the UK’s Energy Estuary is a prime location for investment, innovation and collaboration to reach net zero.”

Left to right: Dan Sadler, director – Low Carbon Solutions UK (Hydrogen) at Equinor, Chris Smith, founder and CEO of Meld Energy, Frédéric Séné, commercial director of Air Products and Simon Green, CEO of Humber Freeport.

Humber Freeport hosted a breakout session on day one of the conference which focused on hydrogen as a “viable and prosperous” energy source of the future. The session explored how hydrogen can help decarbonise industry as a renewable source of energy and the commitment needed from Government to “accelerate its adoption”.

In the Humber 2030 Vision, published by the Humber Energy Board, hydrogen is described as being “at the heart of the UK’s pathway to net zero, offering a viable solution for the decarbonisation of industry across the Humber cluster”.

Its significance is also profiled in the Humber Industrial Cluster Plan, which highlighted that switching to hydrogen fuel could reduce the region’s carbon emissions by up to 21 per cent by 2040.

Mr Green was part of a regional delegation at the conference which included Frédéric Séné, commercial director of Air Products and Chris Smith, founder and CEO of Meld Energy.

Also in attendance at the conference was John Flint, CEO of the Leeds-based National Wealth Fund.

Speaking on investment opportunities in net zero, Mr Flint encouraged businesses and individuals to be bold in their investment and help nurture a “much more supportive environment for risk taking.”