Humber port towns hailed as ‘world leading’ examples in green energy transition

The comments came from the chief executive of the National Energy System Operator (NESO), during a recent visit to the ports of both towns.

NESO is an independent public corporation tasked with balancing electricity supply and demand.

During the visit, Fintan Slye, CEO of NESO, praised work undertaken in Grimsby and Immingham, adding that he hoped the NESO could also help to create jobs in seaside regions.

He said: “Grimsby and Immingham are world-leading examples of how historic port towns can redefine themselves and seize the opportunities that come with the clean energy transition.

“NESO’s role is to plan and operate an energy system that connects Britain’s industrial and coastal assets to forge a cleaner, more secure and more affordable future.

“My visit to the area today has made it clear how that plan can help propel seaside communities forward, encouraging further investment and green jobs.”

The Grimsby and Immingham region is home to the UK’s largest port complex by tonnage, handling around 17 per cent of seaborne trade and supporting tens of thousands of jobs.

Local business leaders have said the location has the potential to meet 50 per cent of the UK’s future energy needs and attract over £15bn in private sector investment for the energy transition.

Nearly two thirds of the UK’s licensed UK CO2 storage capacity is accessible from the Humber. It is also home to the major Viking CCS project, aimed at decarbonising the largest CO2 emitting region in the country.

Immingham’s port handles 37 million tonnes of cargo per year, and is the UK's largest biomass import terminal.

Authorities are also planning to build a CO2 import terminal there as part of the Viking CCS cluster.

Hosted by Associated British Ports (ABP), a founding member of the Humber Energy Board, the recent visit was aimed at highlighting the region’s transformation as the UK’s Energy Estuary, including as a major hub for offshore wind operations.

The visit also included a roundtable with a range of businesses involved in carbon capture and storage.

Andrew Dawes, regional director, Humber at ABP, said: “We were delighted to welcome NESO’s CEO to the Humber and show how ABP’s ports continue to evolve.

“By working together, we can make sure the Humber remains a leader in clean energy while delivering real benefits for local communities and businesses.”

The team behind the visit said it had also explored opportunities for further collaboration between NESO and ABP, including how better coordination between ports, energy infrastructure and regional strategic planning could “accelerate delivery of a sustainable energy future while maximising local economic benefits”.

NESO is currently engaged in a major reform to the UK’s energy system, aimed at preparing for the Government’s clean power by 2030 target.

The reforms are aimed at making significant changes to how projects enter the energy grid connection process, and removing unviable projects from the connections queue.