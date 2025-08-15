Humber Services: Quantuma appointed as administrators of Yorkshire-based logistics firm
Joint administrators Andrew Watling and Simon Campbell from business advisory firm Quantuma have been hired as administrators of Humber Services Ltd.
A spokesman said: “Humber Services had ceased trading several months before the administration and, at the time of the administration, the company did not employ any staff.”
Based in Rotherham, Humber Services was founded in 2018 and traded from 2020, operating as a logistics company across the UK and Europe, servicing furniture retailer deliveries.
The statement added: “Humber Services experienced cashflow difficulties following a dispute with a major customer, which resulted in a breakdown of the relationship, non-payment for services rendered and the receipt of significant counterclaims for non-performance.”
It continued: "Following creditor action, the company was at risk of liquidation and the secured creditor appointed Quantuma to gain control of the situation on a more urgent basis than liquidation would have allowed.”
Quantuma managing director and Joint Administrator Andrew Watling commented: “It is extremely regrettable that Humber Services was forced to cease trading, due to a series of challenging circumstances.
"This was a sad ending for an established company,’’ he added.
"As joint administrators, our immediate priorities have been to seek to obtain maximum value for the company’s creditors.”
Quantum is an advisory firm which works alongside accountants, law firms, private equity houses, lenders and regulators.
It employs more than 300 staff who operate from 24 offices across the UK, Asia-Pacific, Caribbean, Mauritius and Europe.