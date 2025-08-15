Humber Services: Quantuma appointed as administrators of Yorkshire-based logistics firm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joint administrators Andrew Watling and Simon Campbell from business advisory firm Quantuma have been hired as administrators of Humber Services Ltd.

A spokesman said: “Humber Services had ceased trading several months before the administration and, at the time of the administration, the company did not employ any staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Rotherham, Humber Services was founded in 2018 and traded from 2020, operating as a logistics company across the UK and Europe, servicing furniture retailer deliveries.

Business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of Yorkshire-based logistics firm Humber Services (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The statement added: “Humber Services experienced cashflow difficulties following a dispute with a major customer, which resulted in a breakdown of the relationship, non-payment for services rendered and the receipt of significant counterclaims for non-performance.”

It continued: "Following creditor action, the company was at risk of liquidation and the secured creditor appointed Quantuma to gain control of the situation on a more urgent basis than liquidation would have allowed.”

Quantuma managing director and Joint Administrator Andrew Watling commented: “It is extremely regrettable that Humber Services was forced to cease trading, due to a series of challenging circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a sad ending for an established company,’’ he added.

"As joint administrators, our immediate priorities have been to seek to obtain maximum value for the company’s creditors.”

Quantum is an advisory firm which works alongside accountants, law firms, private equity houses, lenders and regulators.