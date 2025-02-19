Humber’s skills still vital for East Coast U.S. offshore wind

The United States remains a huge export opportunity for UK offshore wind businesses according to leading industry group Humber Marine & Renewables, despite President Trump putting the brakes on all new development.

Ahead of its flagship annual conference Offshore Wind Connections 2025, the organisation has been in talks with US offshore consultancy Spirit Advisory which believes that, regardless of the executive orders, there is an imperative for expertise from the Humber which has been successfully trading with Atlantic Coast states for nearly 10 years.

Chris Jones, Spirit Advisory’s UK director, said that while Trump’s bombshell has resulted in widespread concern, businesses involved in the Eastern Seaboard’s offshore wind sector are “rolling up their sleeves to get on with it”.

The January 20 White House memorandum, which threatens thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment, halts new leasing of wind farms in federal waters and pauses approvals, but doesn’t go as far as stopping those that have already been consented or are in development.

Camilla Carlbom Flinn

“It’s still a big market with a lot of opportunity,” said Chris. “There is a major need to harness UK experience in construction and operations & maintenance, along with subsea expertise, and close collaboration with Humber companies continues to be vitally important.”

Humber Marine & Renewables was invited by the BBC to respond to a social media post written in the new year by Trump, in which he called on the UK to ‘get rid of windmills’ and open up the North Sea for oil and gas exploration.

Directors formally invited him and the US Ambassador to the UK to Offshore Wind Connections, taking place on April 30 and May 1, to hear of the huge economic benefit they bring. Now in its 13th year, it already boasts international reach, including groups of delegates from East Coast states.

The high-profile conference, which has secured headline sponsorship from RWE, has a theme of collaboration, seen as crucial to the successful development of the sector.

The 2024 Offshore Wind Connections conference

Dustin Varnell, a Spirit Advisory US director, said that creating real connections with established tier two and three businesses in more mature clusters would lead to mutual benefit.

“The Humber is a real focus for us,” he said. “We are steaming ahead and don’t want companies to be put off by the political landscape.

“I believe that the executive order could create an even greater opportunity for smaller companies at grassroots level because a slower growth model will create a vacuum as a result of some of the bigger players exercising caution.”

Director of Humber Marine & Renewables Camilla Carlbom Flinn said that the Humber’s links with the US had resulted in some great success stories for the region.

Chris Jones (left) and Dustin Varnell

“We’ve developed fantastic relationships over the last decade, with some local businesses setting up operations in states including Rhode Island, while the American visits to the Humber highlight their keenness to engage with companies eager to tap into this overseas market.”

The two-day Offshore Wind Connections conference, which takes place at Hull’s Doubletree by Hilton, comprises speakers, panel sessions, an exhibition and networking, followed by the Humber Renewables Awards as a grand finale.

Supporters to date include RWE as the headline sponsor, Orsted as platinum, with gold sponsors ABP, Andrew Jackson Solicitors, MMS, Pentagon and Torque Solutions, and SES taking silver. RSM is the drinks sponsor for the RenewableUK Connect networking event.

Other supporters are East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, The Humber Offshore Wind Cluster and The Supply Chain Network.