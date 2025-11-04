Humbl Coffee Shop started from an old horse trailer and transformed into a much loved community hub | Humbl Coffee Shop

A popular coffee shop in Leeds which started in an old horse trailer and was later developed into a bricks and mortar ‘community hub’ has announced it’s closing its doors.

Humbl Coffee, on the Meanwood Valley Trail, it’s an independent coffee shop which locals described as the “best ever.”

Owners Matt Pease-Bower and Georgina Milner said it was “impossible to continue” due to “rising rent and lease challenges.”

In a social media post, Matt said: “Despite working tirelessly seven days a week, rising rent and lease challenges have made it impossible to continue.

“Independent businesses in Leeds face tough times, and to every indie still keeping their doors open, we see you, we admire you, and your dedication to keeping this city’s soul alive is worth the graft.”

Matt said Humbl, on 38 Monk Bridge Rd, will close permanently on December 6 after three years in the venue and five years as a business.

In a later post, he added: “Just a quick one to say thank you for all the kind messages, we’ve had a good cry and now we’re ready to go out on a high.

“We will stay open throughout November.”