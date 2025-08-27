Hundreds fall victims to fraudsters pretending to be financial regulators as 'pig butchering' scam explained

Hundreds of people have falled victim to “ruthless” fraudsters impersonating financial regulators to get hold of sensitive information like bank account PINs and passwords.

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning to the public after the regulator received almost 5,000 reports of criminals impersonating FCA officials in the first half of this year alone.

There have been 4,465 reports of fake FCA scams to the regulator’s consumer helpline already this year.

A total of 480 victims were duped into sending money to fraudsters.

The majority, almost two-thirds, of reports came from people 56 years old or above.

A spokesperson said: “One of the most common scam methods reported is fraudsters claiming that the FCA has recovered funds from a crypto wallet that was opened illegally in the individual’s name.

“Another common method is to target loan scam victims, who are often very vulnerable, and claim the FCA can help them recover the money they have lost. They are then persuaded to hand over further funds.

“A separate trend involves emailing consumers telling them their creditors have taken out a County Court Judgement against them and they need to pay the FCA the monies owed.”

They added: “‘Pig butchering’ is a nasty trend where scammers ‘fatten up’ victims by building a connection, often a romantic one, and then carrying out a long-term investment scam.

"After the victim has lost money, scammers attempt to defraud victims a second time by pretending to be the FCA under the guise of helping to ‘recover’ the money.”

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "Fraudsters are ruthless. They attempt to steal money from innocent victims by impersonating the FCA.

"We will never ask you to transfer money to us or for sensitive banking information such as account PINs and passwords. If in doubt, always check.”

The FCA has issued three key pieces of advice to the public to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim of such a scam:

A spokesperson said: “If someone contacts you unprompted, whether by phone, text, email or WhatsApp, be alert.

“Never hand over sensitive personal information, like bank account PINs and passwords.