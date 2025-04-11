Hundreds of locals visit Malton car retailer to say farewell to retiring team member

A General Manager of an award-winning Yorkshire car retailer has announced his retirement after more than 30 years in the motoring industry.

Mike Hall, the former General Manager at Ray Chapman Malton, on Seven Street, started working at Ray Chapman in 1994 when he joined as a Sales Consultant, aged 28.

Committed to the Ray Chapman family and Volvo brand, Mike remained with the car retailer for the next 31 years, where he moved through the ranks from Sales Consultant to Sales Manager, before retiring as a General Manager.

During his time at Ray Chapman Malton, Mike was regularly praised for the huge impact he had on the people he worked with, as well as the many customers he helped support over the years. Across his final two working days, over 100 customers visited the retailer to say goodbye to him.

Reflecting on his career, Mike said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who I’ve worked with over the years, both team members and customers – everyone has truly made my working years a joy.

“I am incredibly proud of my career in the motoring sector and to have worked for such a fantastic company in Ray Chapman Motors. I’m eternally grateful for all their support over the years and will miss working with the team every day.”

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Motors, said: “Mike’s attitude towards delivering excellent levels of care and attention works hand in hand with our company ethos, and his contributions over the last 31 years will be sadly missed and difficult to replace.

“From everyone at Ray Chapman, we wish Mike all the best and a very happy retirement.”