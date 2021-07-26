Hundreds of new jobs could be created in Hull following business park acquisition

Ian Hodges said: “Brexit and the Covid pandemic have forced many manufacturing and distribution businesses to take stock and look at opportunities in the UK."

The business, based on Green Park, Newport, intends to turn Kingston Parklands – the former Hedon Road maternity hospital – into an industrial and manufacturing hub.

The Horncastle Group purchased the 11-acre site from Stoneferry Marfleet earlier this year for an undisclosed sum. It will create a range of industrial, manufacturing and logistics units from 25,000 sq ft to 200,000 sq ft.

Ian Hodges, managing director of the Horncastle Group, said Kingston Parklands would become a major asset to the Hull and Humber region, providing opportunities for ambitious businesses focusing on growth.

The site also has the potential to operate as a customs site for the Humber Freeport, enabling goods imported via the docks to be exported to other countries or distributed to other Freeports in the UK without incurring tariffs.

Mr Hodges said: “Kingston Parklands will be a tremendous asset to Hull because it will lead to more jobs and greater prosperity to the east of the city centre.

“It is ideally located on Hedon Road with fantastic access to the three main freight docks in Hull and is well connected to the road network. We are confident it will become one of the most desirable business parks in Hull for companies and their employees.”

The former maternity hospital opened its doors in 1929 and served the people of Hull and East Yorkshire until 2003, when it closed its doors for the last time.

The site then was cleared in preparation for development, but despite a number of schemes being proposed, nothing was taken forward.

