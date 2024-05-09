Hutchinson & Buchanan supports Papyrus to help prevent young suicide

When Hutchinson & Buchanan (H&B) client James Parkes approached us about sponsoring him in the London Marathon, we didn’t hesitate. James was raising funds for Papyrus which is focused on suicide prevention in young people. James was hoping to raise around £260 in sponsorship from various parties. After H&B’s £300 contribution, James has raised over £3,000!

The £300 from H&B will directly assist people with suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis. £10 pays for a half hour call with a Papyrus HOPELINE247 advisor. So that’s potentially 30 lives saved through Papyrus’ HOPELINE247 (0800 068 41 41).

James has always been community minded and worked in youth work and child safeguarding. He’d deal with children who had sadly died, and this was his first exposure to teen suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grieving mother introduced James to Papyrus, which he followed closely, and then 19 months ago joined the charity as Area Manager covering coast to coast from Birmingham to Scotland.

Hutchinson and Buchanan Partner, Richard Storey (left) presenting £300.00 cheque to James Parkes.

“I’ve been entering the London Marathon for years and getting a rejection email. It’s a ballot and you’re either lucky or not. This year I got my ballot through my membership at Ripon Runners who receive 2 ballot places each year.

“Once accepted, I decided to use this opportunity to continue to raise awareness for Papyrus, with a goal of raising £262 for the charity. This figure mushroomed, getting to over £3,000. And there are more donations to come through,” says James.