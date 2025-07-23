Hydrogen production facility that will create 125 jobs and add £120m to economy edges nearer

A “trailblazing” hydrogen production facility that will create 125 jobs and add £120m to the local economy has passed a major milestone.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Government contract for the new facility at Bowling Back Lane been signed by project partners N-Gen Energy Solutions and Hygen Energy.

The facility, which will allow hydrogen-powered vehicles to fuel at the former Birkshall Gas Holder site, is expected to be up and running in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract, called a Low Carbon Hydrogen Agreement, provides the scheme with government subsidies to enable the hydrogen produced to be sold at a rate which is comparable to fossil fuels, such as diesel, for at least 15 years.

Birskhall Site Photo With Graphic

Bradford Low Carbon Hydrogen is the largest of 11 schemes in the Government’s first Hydrogen Allocation Round, which provides a total of £2 billion of funding to stimulate hydrogen production.

Bradford Council’s leader said the site will “bring investment and green jobs to Bradford”.

A planning application for the site was approved last year.

The flagship low carbon hydrogen production facility and fuelling station will produce up to 12.5 tonnes of hydrogen per day, enough to power 800 buses and is estimated to be worth £120 million to the local economy and create up to 125 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year it was revealed that Toyota was planning to run a pilot scheme where it would roll out hydrogen-powered taxis in the district.

Hydrogen is a multi-purpose fuel which does not produce carbon when burned, making it compatible with plans for decarbonisation.

It can be used as a replacement for natural gas in heating and industrial processes, and for replacing diesel in heavy goods vehicles including buses, trains and lorries.

The new facility will secure the future of the Birkshall site, which has a rich heritage stretching back almost 100 years. It was previously home to three large gas holders, with the site producing and storing gas for use by Bradford’s homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will comprise hydrogen production, storage and refuelling, with the hydrogen produced through a process known as electrolysis, which uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

A joint statement from Gareth Mills, managing director at N-Gen Energy and Kevin Selleslags, HYGEN CEO, said: “We are thrilled to reach the milestone of signing the low carbon hydrogen agreement, which takes us a step closer to offering the region’s businesses and heavy transport the opportunity to decarbonise with cleaner, locally produced hydrogen at a competitive price.

“We’re excited to move to the next phase of building this trailblazing facility.”

Bradford Council believes that with the site being West Yorkshire’s only planned hydrogen production plant, it will play an important role in helping the area deliver on climate change ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council said: “We’re really pleased to see the private sector working with the Government to bring new industry to Bradford.

“I’m delighted that the contract has now been signed. The scheme will help us bring investment and green jobs to Bradford as well as delivering on our climate change ambitions.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We’ve declared a climate emergency in West Yorkshire, and we’re committed to net zero by 2038, so I’m delighted that one of the UK’s biggest hydrogen production facilities is right here in Bradford.

“This investment will play a vital role in helping us achieve our ambitions of a greener, more secure region, with higher paid jobs and lower energy bills for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Industry, Sarah Jones, said: “This Government is rolling out hydrogen out at scale for the first time, with ten of the first projects now shovel-ready to start powering businesses with clean, homegrown energy from Teesside to Devon.

“Hydrogen will help us cut industrial emissions and support Britain’s industrial renewal by creating thousands of jobs in our industrial heartlands as part of the Plan for Change.”

Neil McDermott, chief executive of the Low Carbon Contracts Company, the government owned company that provides the contracts to subsidise hydrogen projects, said: “Signing this Low Carbon Hydrogen Agreement is a key milestone, not only for the Bradford project, but for the development of a thriving hydrogen economy across the UK.

“Hydrogen has a vital role to play in our transition to net zero, particularly in decarbonising sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as heavy transport and industry.