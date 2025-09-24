I believe cyber crime is biggest threat to UK - that's why we need task force: Greg Wright

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will mention tariffs, tensions caused by global conflicts and the uncertainty linked to inflation and increased taxation as they compose their accounts of a momentous year. But what will horrify historians is the extent to which vast swathes of the economy were held to ransom by cyber attackers.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the latest corporate giant to fall victim to this scourge of our times, has been forced to extend its pause in production until October 1, with potentially devastating consequences for companies in its supply chain. JLR is taking the lead on supporting these companies but the potential effect of the cyber attack is so severe that the trade union Unite has called for a furlough scheme.

MPs from across the West Midlands and Merseyside, where JLR has plants, have also called for Business Secretary Peter Kyle to consider Covid-style loans to support supply chain firms employing around 200,000 workers.

Greg Wright argues that organised cyber attacks pose the biggest threat to the UK's economic stability. Many of the other factors affecting business performance, such as taxation, are overseen by public servants, who are answerable to the electorate. The cyber criminals can’t be voted out of office and they are not amenable to reason. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Chairman of the Business and Trade select committee Liam Byrne said the issues at JLR are “a test for Government”.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North said: “This is no small glitch. This is a cyber-shockwave that has brought yet another national institution to a standstill. Jaguar Land Rover is not just a carmaker. It is the heart of our advanced manufacturing, the anchor of a vast supply chain, and a cornerstone of both our regional and national economy.”

Earlier this year, cyber attackers hit a host of retailers, including The Co-operative Group, Marks & Spencer and Harrods. Shelves became empty and shoppers experienced problems with payments. In some cases, hackers were able to access consumers’ personal data, which they will undoubtedly attempt to use for some nefarious purpose.

It’s hardly surprising that cybersecurity and data security were ranked as a leading risk to businesses by more than 80 per cent of respondents to a survey conducted by the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors. The research reveals that organisations are not only facing more frequent attacks, but these incidents are becoming increasingly severe, sophisticated, and often powered by advances in AI.

Indeed, I would argue that organised cyber attacks pose the biggest threat to our economic stability. Many of the other factors affecting business performance, such as taxation, are overseen by public servants, who are answerable to the electorate. The cyber criminals can’t be voted out of office and they are not amenable to reason.

Industry minister Chris McDonald has said he is “supremely confident” that Jaguar Land Rover will get through its cyber attack but warned that it should be a wake-up call for British industry. He’s absolutely right. Why is why I must repeat my calls for the establishment of a Government-backed cyber crime task force; a crack team made up of the finest minds who can ensure organisations of all sizes have a fighting chance of sending the hackers packing. Our nation’s security depends on it.