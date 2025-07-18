'I emailed 100 Yorkshire agencies looking for internships - finding work experience is getting harder for students'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, particularly in industries which emphasise the value of this experience, such as Public Relations, young people are facing mounting barriers in their attempts to secure these positions.

On reaching the final year of an English degree, my decision to explore a PR career and my lack of personal experience in that field, meant that it was crucial I find an agency which would be happy to take me on as an intern and act as a mentor.

The search for internships is competitive.

Daisy Kennedy shares her insight

Earlier this year, I found myself sending emails to up to 100 agencies in Yorkshire and further out into Manchester down to London.

Getting the emails sent was only one part of the process – I also needed a reply.

Most of the time emails were left unopened. Often, I was met with an apologetic message explaining a lack of resources for offering internships.

The most common reply I received, however, offered unpaid roles, or at best, travel expenses covered.

As living expenses soar, students find it difficult to accept two weeks of unpaid work, particularly those who fund their own studies.

However, due to the increasing demand for the positions, these conditions are regularly accepted.

According to a report by The Sutton Trust in 2025, 61 per cent of placements given to graduates were non-paid or under-paid.

This concluded that students who are financially advantaged were able to agree to placement terms more readily, with funding guaranteed by their families.

Fortunately, I was offered a two-week paid placement with a relatively new Leeds agency, Yasper, who understood the difficulty which an unpaid offer would have on a student.

In my commute from York, all travel expenses were to be paid along with this.

The team mentored me diligently through the basics of PR, giving me the independence to work on my own projects and participate in client meetings.

The paid aspect of the position meant that I felt more valued as a part of their team, and I was willing to throw myself into the work further with the knowledge that the financial element would support my own living costs.

Unfortunately, many of my peers were less fortunate.

Pressure for work experience, particularly for those studying the arts, comes at a time when universities are under attack, financially and academically.

With institutions which offer degrees stereotypically worth less than the sciences, including the humanities, questions have been raised over the most effective routes through which young people can move from education to their professional careers.

The growing demand for placement positions from students in Higher Education is putting a pressure on universities and employers alike.

It must be considered that the propensity for young people to opt for higher education might soon be affected by these concerns.