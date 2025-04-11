I made a mid-life career change to social care - this is what I now think of the decision: Steve Atkinson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, print is a shrinking industry.

We had already seen a downturn before the pandemic hit and the subsequent cost-of-living crisis.

Businesses were moving away from print in droves.

Steve Atkinson explains what it was like to change career

We used to print thousands of leaflets and brochures but now most companies prefer to advertise online.

Advancing technology also has a part to play as much signage has also now become digital.

When you go into a McDonald’s or a fish and chip shop, the menus are now usually digital, which makes it easier for shop managers to amend items and pricing ‘on the fly’.

So, with all this in mind, I realised I may not have another 25 years in print and I decided I needed to future-proof my career. I thought it was time for something completely different.

Last summer, I saw a job advertised for a Commercial Manager role at the Yorkshire Care Group.

In the job spec, I noted I had most of the skills, but there were a couple I did not have. And I certainly didn’t have any social care experience. But I gave the CEO, Angela Fletcher, a call anyway to chat, and we met up.

Angela had long been a client of mine as I used to help with the signage and website for her business, Happy Futures, which supports individuals who live with learning disabilities, mental health, and complex care needs.

We seemed to click immedietly and both shared very similar values.

During our informal interview, Angela told me she appreciated that a fresh pair of eyes from a different industry could bring a whole new perspective. She also sees the passion in someone, beyond the CV to the person.

She told me she also appreciated my honest and positive approach.

Likewise, I loved Angela’s ethos in wanting to be the best - and not doing it by cutting corners.

She told me that if I were to take on the role of Commercial Manager, money-saving was never to be at the cost or detriment of the services provided.

If you’d asked me five or ten years ago if I’d be working for a social care company, I’d have laughed you out of the room.

When you say to people you work in social care, I think they imagine you spend all day cleaning up after other people.

But that isn’t it. There are all sorts of different roles which go into building a successful care business or charity.

For example, the initial focus for my role for the next six months is to help grow “Proper Yorkshire Beer”, one of the group’s business enterprises before going on to focus on various other companies in the group.

I wasn’t sure what life beyond the print industry would encompass. And I couldn’t have imagined the work would be so varied when I joined the Yorkshire Care Group.

I feel excited about the rest of my career and I’m so glad I decided to take a risk on a new sector when I did and join this fantastic, thriving business.