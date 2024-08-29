I quit being a doctor to become a funeral director and my past job gives me a unique perspective: Sarah Jones

Moving from one industry to another brings a wealth of diverse experiences, transferable skills, and a unique perspective that can drive growth and innovation.

I started my working life as a doctor in the NHS and in 2016 founded Full Circle Funerals.

As someone who transitioned from a career in medicine to becoming a funeral director, I’ve witnessed firsthand the profound impact that different professional contexts and experiences can bring.

The skills I developed the medical field – feeling comfortable supporting people at challenging times, attention to detail, and providing information and time to enable people to make the decisions that are right for them – are directly transferable to my current role.

However, it’s not just the technical skills that matter; it’s the values and philosophies that are brought along with them.

When individuals switch sectors, they bring with them mental flexibility and the ability to approach problems from different angles. This cross-pollination of ideas leads to less rigid thinking and fewer assumptions about what “should” be done.

It’s about applying principles and values to new contexts, which can lead to innovative solutions that those within the industry might not have considered.

For example, in my transition from the public sector to running a small business, I found that the care-oriented philosophy I developed as a medic has been invaluable. It informs every aspect of my approach to funeral services, emphasizing personalised care.

This outlook challenges outdates perceptions of funeral care – framing funeral services as an extension of health and social care.

Moreover, moving between sectors often involves a steep learning curve, which can be challenging but also incredibly rewarding.

It forces individuals to develop resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to learn – qualities that are essential in any business environment. The challenges I faced in moving from the public sector to a small business setting were significant, but they also provided an opportunity to grow and to apply my skills in new and creative ways.

In my experience, businesses that encourage and value employees with diverse career backgrounds are more likely to foster innovation and adaptability. These individuals bring with them a fresh perspective, questioning established practices and offering new ways of thinking.

They help to break down silos within organisations, encouraging collaboration and the sharing of ideas across different areas.

In conclusion, the benefits of career transitions extend far beyond the individual. They enrich the businesses they join, bringing new perspectives, transferable skills, and a unique blend of experiences that can drive growth and innovation.

In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the ability to draw on a diverse range of experiences and skills is more important than ever. By valuing and encouraging career transitions, businesses can tap into a powerful source of creativity and adaptability, ensuring they stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.