I run a Yorkshire private jet company - here's how we are helping make flying more sustainable: Matt Cheshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new UK government says the ‘initiatives will push their mission-driven plan to kick-start economic growth and make Britain a clean energy superpower’.

I run Aviation Needs, a Yorkshire company providing private jets and helicopters for people who want personal bespoke service and despite generally negative views of the impact of flying, it is something we have been focusing on in the line of aviation for both private jets and helicopter transport now for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One the of major issues we face is the availability of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as it is not accessible at all airports. Even the largest global user of SAF, Heathrow, SAF is only used on 0.5 per cent of their flights.

Matt Cheshire shares his expert insight

The SAF mandate introduced by Labour will start in 2025 at two per cent of total UK jet fuel demand, increase on a linear basis eventually reaching 22 per cent in 2040.

From 2040, the obligation will remain at 22 per cent until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply. So while this is being improved, we have looked at what else we can do to assist sustainability drives.

As a company, we always source flights for clients from the nearest available airport so the distance from A to B is minimised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also source flights from routes that have taken a client one way and are empty on the return route.

As flying is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions, we now offer the opportunity to ‘fly neutral’ and offset the emissions from your flight.

That means that if SAF is not available at a particular airport, you can offset it by contributing to the costs of another flight.

We also offer ‘positive offset,’ donating an additional 50 per cent, and ‘double neutral’, effectively offsetting both your own and another flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are becoming much more conscious about the impact of their choice of travel, and when offsetting a short flight of only one and a half hours only adds 0.3 per cent to the bill, it is a realistic option for people to now choose.

What we have found is that putting the decision in the hands of the individual is most effective. And I would like to see the same approach to scheduled flights.

A ‘green premium’ could be introduced for the consumer to choose to pay, in the same way you have the option for extra legroom seats or the standard of class you fly. Then it is the choice of each individual.

A significant amount of our business involves transport for celebrities and bands but we have also seen a huge increase in businesses using private air travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing green issues is a boardroom decision and I would like to see more companies making the right choice at this level.

The new UK government seems to be making the right noises about sustainable aviation fuel, what we also need is for individuals to take responsibility for their choices.