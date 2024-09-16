I went inside Amazon’s new £500m robot-powered factory in Leeds and was amazed by what I saw

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon deliveries have become such a normalised part of daily life in the UK that most customers - including me - typically give little thought to what happens in the short window between ordering a product and it swiftly arriving at their homes, usually within a day.

But an enormous logistics operation is required behind the scenes to keep up the pace and reliability of deliveries on which Amazon has built its reputation.

I was offered the chance to get an insight into that process with a tour of the company’s latest site in Yorkshire - a £500m ‘fulfilment centre’ (or ‘warehouse’ in old money) at the Gateway45 logistics park on the edge of Leeds which will soon employ more than 2,000 people and already makes substantial use of cutting-edge robots to transport goods around.

Tour of new £500m Amazon fulfilment centre on outskirts of Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Arriving at the site involves driving past an associated Amazon sortation centre and delivery station which are within a stone’s throw of the new facility. All three are less than ten miles from another fulfilment centre in Wakefield which opened in October 2022 and operates along similar lines to the new Leeds complex.

On a midweek afternoon the site’s sizeable car park is fairly quiet - perhaps a reflection that recruitment for the centre is still ongoing as its operations step up as well as it being served by dedicated buses for staff who aren’t travelling by car.

The Yorkshire Post is greeted inside by its General Manager Shiona Rolfe, who has moved up to Yorkshire to help oversee the opening and running of the facility after previously being responsible for a similar fulfilment centre in the South-West.

Rolfe, who previously worked in senior posts for Royal Mail before moving to Amazon, says the challenge of launching such a large new site is an exciting one.

Tour of new £500m Amazon fulfilment centre on outskirts of Leeds. The site's General Manager Shiona Rolfe is pictured. Picture: Simon Hulme

“It is a huge thing to launch but it is also really exciting because you have a fantastic opportunity to create the legacy you want,” she reflects.

“When you are doing that and building your team and building relationships in the local community, it takes a Herculean effort from lots of brilliant people but I’m really proud of what we have done so far and what we are going to continue to do.

“I hope it will be regarded as a significant employer for the community of Leeds. We will have upwards of 2,000 people here on site. But we are quite a responsible employer and I would like to see us participating in the community.”

A £5,000 donation to the Leeds Rhinos Foundation has already been made as part of that ambition, while meeting rooms have been named after famous ex-Rhinos players like Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield as part of efforts to give the site a unique local feel and help differentiate it from the other 30 Amazon fulfilment centres across the country.

Tour of new £500m Amazon fulfilment centre on outskirts of Leeds. Workers pictured in the factory. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Rolfe explains that the new Leeds site specialises in smaller items like phones and toasters (one in Rugby is concentrated on beers, wines and spirits) which are provided by third-party suppliers.

They come in at ground floor level and are unpacked, checked and sorted by staff before being sent up to the top three floors of the centre which are ‘robotics’ floors for storage.

When I ask about how Amazon keeps workers motivated and engaged in what appear to be fairly repetitive if undoubtedly important tasks, Rolfe explains that staff take on different roles within the centre which not only adds variety but also provides a better broader understanding of the delivery process and the importance of each element of it.

The scale of the operation on the ground floor is undoubtedly impressive but it is when we walk upstairs to the first of the robotics floors that you get a true sense of the extraordinary nature of the Amazon operation.

Tour of new £500m Amazon fulfilment centre on outskirts of Leeds. The site's General Manager Shiona Rolfe is pictured. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

On one side of a fence, staff are busy at workstations placing products in four-sided towers called pods - on the other, small robots are whizzing about to drop off pods to employees or whizz off full ones for storage.

The flat machines, which look similar to the automated vacuum cleaners that are increasingly popular in many households, are called Hercules robots and scan QR codes on the floor to help reach the right locations and avoid collisions along the way.

Watching them dart along is an unexpectedly hypnotic experience.

Robots are not a new innovation for Amazon - the company acquired a robotics firm called Kiva back in 2012 and has since introduced several different types of robots across its operations.

The company itself has admitted there was some concern about what the changes would mean for jobs but says that has not been borne out by reality.

In a 2022 article marking a decade of Amazon robotics, the company said of its 2012 investment: “Speculation was rampant that Amazon was replacing people with robots. But 10 years on, the facts tell a different story. We have more than 520,000 robotic drive units, and have added over a million jobs, worldwide. We have more than a dozen other types of robotic systems in our facilities around the world, including sort centers and air hubs. From the early days of the Kiva acquisition, our vision was never tied to a binary decision of people or technology. Instead, it was about people and technology working safely and harmoniously together to deliver for our customers.”

Tour of new £500m Amazon fulfilment centre on outskirts of Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

That is an assessment Rolfe echoes.

“This is the 17th robotic centre in the UK. The most important thing about the robotics is making sure it is working in harmony with people. It is not a robotics site, it is a site full of great people but robotics helps make their jobs that bit easier.

“A very simple example of that is the robots bring work to our team here as opposed to them having to go and collect it.

“It takes the heavy work out of the role, there is very little in terms of lifting you see in big logistics operations. We’ve taken all of that away with the help of robots and they help us store very significant amounts of products here on site inside a secure robotic field.”

Bringing in and storing products is obviously only half of the work of the centre - once an order is made, the relevant product can be plucked out of the pod towers after being delivered to a staff member by a Hercules robot and then sent back down to the ground floor for packing and labelling.

Rolfe says the new centre is helping bring products more quickly to local customers.

“It offers customers in Yorkshire access to a much greater range of products in terms of availability because of the size and scale of the site.

“It helps the speed with which we can fulfil customer orders and we know for Amazon customers that’s very important. That is where it helps to have a second large fulfilment centre here in Yorkshire.”

As I leave the site, I can’t help but reflect that while the facility is gigantic in some respects it is also only a very small cog in the global Amazon machine.

Given it is only 30 years since Amazon was famously founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage, its journey to becoming one of the most powerful companies in the world with over 1.5 million employees has been an extraordinary one.