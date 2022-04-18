Ibiza Weekender and Celebs Go Dating star Callum Alexander joins forces with friends to create Amàre vodka

Friends Jake Chapman-Brown, Isaac Mayne and reality TV star Callum Alexander have joined forces to create Amàre vodka, which is distilled in Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: "Amàre will launch exclusively in Jake and Isaac’s home city of Leeds, before being rolled out to bars in cities across the UK and global club destinations including Dubai, Ibiza, Marbella and Zante.

"Once the brand is established, the business partners have next stage plans for expansion which will see Amàre stocked in high-end retailers."

Mr Chapman-Brown said all three vodkas in the first range have already been getting positive reactions.

“We researched the top-selling flavours and cocktails to find out what people really loved. Strawberry and passion fruit were both in the top 10, passion fruit was actually number one, so that informed our choice for fruit vodkas alongside the classic premium.”

The spokesman added: "Jake, 33, and Isaac became friends in their early twenties when Jake was a promoter and Isaac was DJing in Leeds. He met Ibiza Weekender and Celebs Go Dating star Callum when he moved to Manchester.

"Now the three are combining their expertise, influencer marketing network and a huge social media following to create a brand that’s perfectly timed."

Mr Chapman-Brown added: “The gin market is really over-crowded now, and the tequila market is impossible at the moment, so we decided on vodka because we already had several businesses around Leeds who were keen to work with us on that.

“A lot of bars, restaurants and supermarkets have taken Russian vodka off their shelves because of the war in Ukraine, but we’re fully UK-made in a distillery in Yorkshire.

“And the fruit flavours especially have got a really summery vibe so we’re confident that our timing for the launch is just right.”

The spokesman added: "Amàre has been almost a year in planning and development, with Jake, Isaac and Callum involved in each stage including tastings at the distillery."