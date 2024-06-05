Ice cream vans to be banned from trading near schools in Yorkshire town
Changes to street trading rules are set to be approved by Barnsley Council’s cabinet at their next meeting on June 11, following a consultation.
The changes mean mobile traders – such as ice cream vans – will not be allowed to remain in place for more than 20 minutes, and must not stop within 100m of the main entrance to schools, ‘without written consent’.
Mobile traders will also be banned from Barnsley town centre, and businesses whose food hygiene rating falls below a three, will have their street trading consent suspended.
DBS checks will also be required by Barnsley Council, upon application for a street trading licence.
The new policy states: “Mobile traders must move from position to position remaining stationary for no longer than 20 minutes to initially attract customers and thereafter only long enough to serve customers present.
“The vehicle must move on as soon as the last customer has been served and no other customer is clearly awaiting service.”
