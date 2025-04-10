Iconic Huddersfield student accommodation to be bulldozed for new housing estate

The reception building at Storthes Hall.

Accommodation that has housed thousands of Huddersfield’s students is to be torn down, as plans for a new housing estate get the green light.

The decision was made on Thursday (Apr 10) by Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee, with the applicant, Ubrique Investments Ltd, being granted outline planning permission for a development of up to 261 homes at Storthes Hall, Kirkburton. With the permission being ‘outline’ – only considering the principle of residential development and access to the site – further details will need to be brought forward and agreed by the local authority before any homes are built.

However, today’s permission allows for the demolition of the former blocks of student accommodation, which has a place in the hearts of many who fondly recall memories of their university years. The Venue – the now vacant bar and restaurant on site – will also be bulldozed.

Listed assets like The Lodge Cottage and gate piers will remain, along with the reception building which is a non-designated heritage asset.

During the planning process, the application received 59 comments expressing concern around issues such as the impact on roads, the area’s lack of services like doctors, schools and dentists, and the implications for local wildlife.

At the meeting, fears about the loss of trees were raised by Heather Peacock. She said she had been left “absolutely staggered” by the number of trees that will be removed, with this figure standing at 100 trees and 21 groups, according to the council report.

She continued: “I’ve never seen a development of such mass destruction to the natural world as this. I haven’t seen anything in all the years I’ve been doing tree activism, climate emergency activism, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

However, while council officers acknowledged the development had some down sides, the public benefits, like an increase of housing, highway improvements and boosting the economy, were considered to outweigh the negatives.

Taking the officers’ view was Kirkburton ward councillor, Councillor John Taylor (Con), who spoke in support of the plans, though he did have some concerns around the impacts of this development and others in the vicinity on the local highway network. He said: “It’s clear that this site – it’s allocated in the Local Plan – this site needs to be used.

“The students have moved out, we’ve all seen the volume of new student accommodation that’s been built in town. You can understand why students would prefer to be co-located with the university, rather than a bus ride away. So, something needs to happen with this site…”

He added: “I note that the applicant’s asked that demolition be included as part of the outline because already, we’re seeing significant vandalism occurring there because effectively what you’ve got is a load of student flats that are empty and all it’s going to do is attract more vandalism and more antisocial behaviour in a quiet part of Kirkburton.”

The panel debated the plans, with Councillor Mohan Sokhal (Labour, Greenhead) voicing his support early on. Councillor Bill Armer (Con, Kirkburton) had some reservations, particularly around highways and traffic issues.

Councillor Andrew Pinnock (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton) was keen to see a condition that would retain The Venue, at least until a further application is approved, but this wasn’t backed by fellow committee members.

When it came to the vote, the panel was unanimously in favour, granting outline planning permission. This comes with several conditions including 10 per cent of the properties being affordable, a £1m contribution to the delivery of a bus service, and a contribution towards education provision.