Ideal Heating lands £5.2m govenment grant to ramp up heat pump production

The boss of a Hull factory which aims to be the first large-scale heat pump manufacturing facility in the country has hailed a £5.2m grant as a “vote of confidence” in the sector.

Ideal Heating, one of the city’s biggest employers, currently builds 500,000 gas boilers a year, but is transitioning to heat pumps and other low carbon heating solutions.

The Govenment grant and a further £6.8m investment by Ideal Heating and Gledhill – which makes hot water cylinders in Blackpool – will see 115,000 air source heat pumps produced by 2030.

China and Japan are currently the world's largest manufacturers of heat pumps, and the aim is to kickstart a home-grown industry, supporting hundreds of jobs.

Chief operations officer Jason Speedy hosted a visit by Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh to Ideal Heating and the National Training and Technology Centre near the Humber Bridge.

Currently heat pumps are much more expensive to buy and install than a conventional boiler, even though householders can apply for a £7,500 grant towards the cost.

Used effectively with a smart “time of use” electricity tariff, the government says people can save around £100 a year compared to a gas boiler, while better insulation could cut bills by around £200 a year.

The visit coincided with the government announcing it is putting £1 billion into making homes warmer, more efficient and cheaper to heat in the coming financial year, including funds for insulating and upgrading social housing and other homes and £295 million for the “boiler upgrade scheme”, which provides grants for heat pumps.

Ms Fanbulleh said they were working with businesses to make sure heat pumps were as affordable and as high quality as possible. Feedback from those who’d had them installed was “really positive”: “When people put them in they don’t look back”.

Mr Speedy said the transition from gas boilers to heat pumps was well underway, adding: “This funding is a vote of confidence in our business and our position at the forefront of the industry’s move to low carbon heating solutions.”

A change in the planning rules will mean heat pumps will no longer be required to be at least one metre from the property boundary, to help encourage uptake.

Figures show that 43,356 government supported heat pumps were installed in the UK in the year to June.

Chris Galpin, energy expert at climate think tank E3G, said removing the one metre rule would make heat pumps a viable option for thousands more homes, especially smaller terraced houses and flats.

“But to help the majority of families get a heat pump, the Government needs to increase funding in the Spring Spending Review and take high charges off electricity bills – recovering costs fairly through general taxation instead.

“Making heat pumps more affordable would spark massive growth in the heat pump industry, give millions of working people the chance to lower their energy bills and reduce our reliance on expensive, foreign gas imports,” he said.

Meanwhile Ideal Heating’s engineering director Helen Villamuera, spent £16,000 installing heat pumps as part of a renovation of an 1880s farmhouse in Lincolnshire, which also included solar panels and battery storage.

She summed up the technology as a “low temperature solution that relies on a well insulated house” – problematic given the state of the country’s housing stock, but ideal for renovations and new builds. “A lot of people have said they aren’t going to buy it because it won’t pay back in their life times, but for me what we’ve invested will pay back over the life of the property easily,” she said.

The government also announced a “reformed” clean heat market mechanism, requiring six per cent of sales by boiler manufacturers to be heat pumps or for them to pay a charge for each missed installation.