'Ideal location': London fintech firm specialising in gambling industry opening office in Leeds

Yaspa is now recruiting staff for a team to be based in Platform by Bruntwood in Leeds city centre.

The company is looking to hire an initial 10 senior software engineers to work on its US expansion plans, with a further ambition to have a team of 20 backend Java developers in place by the end of the year.

Teams at the Leeds office will be led by David Turner, who has joined Yaspa as Head of Engineering.

Yaspa are moving into Platform in Leeds

Mr Turner spent more than seven years at William Hill and played an instrumental role in introducing automated sports trading, eventually becoming Head of Retail Development.

He was also previously Chief Technical Officer at Glean

A spokesperson said: “Yaspa leverages open banking technology and AI to help regulated businesses elevate customer intelligence - and cash flow - via its proprietary real-time payments solution, Intelligent Payments.

"Its products are particularly suited to online gambling companies, which are able to use the technology to meet compliance requirements, facilitate responsible gambling and optimise their customers’ payments experience.”

Yaspa is led by CEO James Neville, who co-founded the company in 2017 after having previously served as a CTO at Worldpay.

The company has grown from 15 to 70 people in the past 18 months and has plans to open a US office.

Mr Turner said: “When I heard about the opportunity to join Yaspa, it felt like the perfect role for me. I am passionate about creating a safe, supportive environment where engineers can do their best work and this role allows me to do exactly that - building a talented team in Leeds while delivering the technology to support Yaspa’s next stage of growth.

“What excites me most is that Yaspa has already done the hard part. It has found its value proposition, proved it works and is now scaling. My focus will be on growing the engineering team rapidly, with the aim of having two strong squads in place by the end of the year, initially dedicated to the US proposition, while making the most of the chance to apply best practice from the start.

“Yaspa has the momentum, the vision and the team culture to make a real impact, and I am looking forward to helping take that even further.”

Yaspa said that Leeds already being the home to several major gambling companies was a factor in its decision to open an office in the city.

Chief People Officer Chris Watkins said: “We see Leeds as the ideal location to open our second UK office, with access to a strong pool of software engineering talent. It also has a strong reputation for talent with experience in iGaming, thanks to the companies that are also located there.

“We’re growing quickly but we’ll walk before we can run. The immediate goal is to get a squad of mid to senior level engineers on board. They will focus on building the US product for us.