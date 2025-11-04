IG Technology: How a Sheffield-based medical device manufacturer is saving lives

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IG Technology Ltd has achieved significant international expansion after launching its trademark product Legacy, a portable pneumatic compression device featuring a patented ceramic pump designed to prevent blood clots.

The company has completed successful trials with the Mayo Clinic in Florida using this device, secured business in Egypt, and established distribution agreements extending to North Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The company said it had received advice from the Department for Business and Trade’s support network to help it navigate complex international markets, particularly in regions like Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

With two US hospitals currently using Legacy and one preparing to launch a Care at Home programme, IG Technology is planning further expansion into the GCC, Egypt, North Africa, Japan and Sri Lanka. (Photo supplied on behalf of IG)

The company’s success is being highlighted by the Government to mark the start of the fifth annual International Trade Week.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesman said: “This dedicated trade week is designed to help UK SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to sell abroad, from those trying it for the first time to well-established international exporters looking to grow further.

“IG Technology Ltd, which has been at the forefront of innovation in the medical device industry for over 25 years, exemplifies the success UK firms of all sizes can achieve in international markets when equipped with the right support and expertise.”

Minister for Trade, Chris Bryant, said: “We are committed to supporting UK exporters like IG Technology, particularly in life sciences as part of our Industrial Strategy, which is driving growth in places like Sheffield.

“Businesses which export grow faster which is why International Trade Week is so important in connecting businesses with the resources they need to succeed globally.”

Ivan Green, CEO of IG Technology, said: “Accessing the DBT network is beneficial for a small business like ours. Some markets, like Egypt, are more complex to access, making direct contacts invaluable. Although we had some contacts in Saudi Arabia, additional introductions were also very helpful.

“We also recently participated in a DBT Trade mission to Saudi Arabia and met with the DBT commercial team who have been very supportive of our ambitions.”