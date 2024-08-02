Ilkley- based AMC Design’s North House project in Cononley, near Skipton, has been shortlisted for the ‘best house with a budget under £1m’ at this year’s SBID International Design Awards.

Owner of AMC Design, Ann Marie Cousins, commented: “We are thrilled to be recognised by the SBID International Design Awards especially as this puts Yorkshire based interior design on an international stage.

“It was a delight to work on the North House project. As a team we worked with our clients to turn a dark and damp house into a sociable home that works for the entire family, while accommodating their children’s additional needs.

The team at AMC Design. (L-R) Rebecca Garnett, Ann Marie Cousins, Karen Lilleyman. (Photo supplied by AMC Design)

"Throughout the property, we used colour to materially impact each space which makes it really stand out amongst the finalists. We would like to thank the judges for their time and commitment to our industry and look forward to the winner's announcement later in the year.”

AMC Design was founded by Ms Cousins in 2014. Focusing primarily on residential projects, the team specialises in mixing colour, pattern, and texture to transform homes. AMC Design has now completed more than 70 projects across the North of England.

The company is also supporting the Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s ‘Great Yorkshire Build’ initiative to help transform the lives of around 135 pupils at a SLD (Severe Learning Disability) school in Rotherham.

A spokesman said: “Acting as one of the interior design consultancies on the £3.5m project, AMC Design is helping to change the configuration of the school, including a specialist rebound therapy space and interior design concepts for three new classrooms.”

The Great Yorkshire Build is improving facilities at many of the county’s SLD, SILC (Specialist Inclusive Learning Centers) and SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) schools.