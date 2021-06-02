Ilkley decking firm Composite Prime launches nationwide recycling programme

Ilkley-based Composite Prime has launched a nationwide recycling programme.

Working alongside We are Futures, which runs the National Schools Partnership (NSP), Ilkley-based Composite Prime’s Message in a Bottle Top campaign inspires key stage one and two pupils, from participating schools, to collect and repurpose their own bottle tops into art murals and sculptures - showcasing the creatures they’d love to protect from plastic pollution.

Charles Taylor, director at Composite Prime, said: “With around eight million tons of plastic polluting the earth’s oceans every year, the race to protect marine life is growing more urgent every day.

"Playing our part in tackling this challenge is one of the key priorities for Composite Prime.

"Our Message in a Bottle Top campaign has been created specifically to target younger generations to ensure Composite Prime is doing its part in educating children to recycle.

“This is absolutely essential for us to continue diverting thousands of tons of discarded plastic from oceans and landfills every year.”

All competition entries submitted by schools, ahead of the deadline on July 5, will be independently judged by Composite Prime.

The top ten schools will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork in an online exhibition and the winning school will receive a playground makeover worth £5,000.

“We hope that schools across the country feel that the programme shares a very important environmental message with young people about wildlife and the effects plastic waste has on it,” Mr Taylor said.

