Ilkley Fountain: Famous West Yorkshire spa town has fountain restored
The historic West Yorkshire spa town of Ilkley has a new fountain which is set to become a tourist attraction.
The design by local artists Juliet and Jamie Gutch is described as a contemporary interpretation of the town’s relationship with its moorland water.
The original Ilkley Fountain was a gravity-feed fountain made in the 1860s. Since the 1950s it had been in disrepair. In 2022 the charity Improving Ilkley set up a competition for a new fountain design to be chosen through public consultation.
For information visit: https://julietandjamiegutch.com/project/the-ilkley-fountain/