Visit Leeds is the official destination management organisation for the city, which aims to raise the profile of Leeds as a visitor destination for both business and leisure tourism.

Ilkley-based AMA won the competitive tender for the four-year contract that will see the team create online and media content and deliver a series of PR campaigns in a bid to inspire new and repeat visitors to the city.

Anita Morris, director and founder of AMA, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Visit Leeds and the team’s vision of how Leeds can compete as a world class destination.

Anita Morris Associates wins the PRCA Dare Award for its LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture PR campaign.

“We’ve heard the words ‘hidden gem’ applied to Leeds too often and are looking forward to shouting about all that it has to offer today’s tourists.”

Belinda Eldridge, head of destination marketing for VisitLeeds, said: “We want Leeds to be known as a world-class, modern, and historic European destination with a reputation for its impressive cultural scene set against the backdrop of rich heritage and outstanding architecture.