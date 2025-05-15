'I'm a landlord - this is why the Renters' Rights Bill could hurt the very people it aims to protect'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Renters’ Rights Bill, described as a landmark move to protect tenants, is being welcomed in many quarters. And I understand why. Everyone deserves a safe, secure and decent place to live.

But after more than 30 years in the property business, I’ve learned the reality of the rental market is more complex than policy headlines suggest. There’s a growing risk that these reforms, though well-intentioned, could unintentionally reduce the stability they’re meant to deliver, particularly for working professionals who rely on the flexibility of the private rental sector.

Let’s be clear: tenants should absolutely be protected from unfair eviction, substandard accommodation and excessive rent hikes. The concern among landlords, especially smaller, independent ones, isn’t about the principle of improving standards. It’s about the sheer scale of reform and the unintended consequences of rushing change through.

The proposed abolition of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, new restrictions on rent increases, and extending the Decent Homes Standard to private rentals are major changes. Add to that the end of fixed-term contracts and growing delays in an already stretched court system, and the pressure really mounts.

Larger landlords and institutions can absorb this. But for someone with just one or two properties, often inherited or held as part of a retirement plan, the demands of compliance and legal risk are starting to outweigh the rewards.

And this matters, not just for landlords, but for tenants too.

If enough of these smaller landlords decide it’s no longer worth the hassle, and choose to sell up, the result will be a shrinking pool of rental homes. That might sound like a slow-burn issue, but the effects will be felt fast, especially in cities like Leeds where demand is high and flexibility is key.

I’ve already spoken to tenants who’ve had their rental agreements unexpectedly ended, not because of anything they’ve done, but because their landlord is exiting the market. It’s hard to blame them, but that’s little comfort to someone suddenly forced to find a new place to live.

That’s why we need more long-term, committed landlords.

At Pickard Properties, we’ve always focused on developing and holding property specifically to rent. We currently own and manage more than 140 houses and apartments across Leeds, as well as purpose-built student accommodation. When someone signs a tenancy with us, they’re not facing the uncertainty that the home could be sold six months later.

This isn’t a sales pitch; it’s a view on how the market can offer more security by supporting serious landlords who are in it for the long haul. But we still need the small-scale landlords too. We need all types of housing providers to meet the needs of a growing, diverse population.

If those landlords leave, professionals like teachers, engineers, NHS workers and civil servants will be the ones left with fewer choices and potentially higher rents. That’s not a tenant-friendly outcome.

It’s also misleading to suggest social housing or owner-occupiers will simply fill the gap. Many tenants actively choose to rent for the flexibility it offers. And let’s not forget, plenty of rental properties aren’t suitable for conversion to other uses.

The Renters' Rights Bill has noble aims. But legislation doesn’t work in a vacuum. It must reflect the market it’s entering and the people it affects. Supporting tenants and landlords should not be mutually exclusive.

There’s still time to strike the right balance. But if we lose a large part of our landlord base in the process, we may end up solving one problem by creating another.