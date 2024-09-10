I'm a lawyer who almost burnt out - here's how firms can help their staff avoid the same issue

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I thrived on the rush of adrenaline when arguing a point to a judge, I enjoyed the 'performance', and I loved getting good results for my clients.

At the same time, my boys were small, neither slept through and they always woke up before 5am.

One morning, after a long night, I went into the office to prep for a case and was given a new printer to take home. I later loaded client files into my mini and exhausted I drove off. Ten minutes into my journey the rain started, and it was only then that I realised I'd left the printer in the car park.

Hannah Strawbridge says the legal profession needs to change its working practices. Picture: Kate Hollingsworth

I was mortified and embarrassed, but it made me realise that I was on the verge of mental burnout and that I needed to make some changes which led me to take some time out.

At the time I don’t think I fully appreciated how lucky I was to have such a supportive employer, and after some rest and time to recharge, I felt better and could get back to my cases. After all, the deadlines set by the court hadn't gone away.

Fast forward 20 years later, post-Covid, there is a huge rise in lawyers struggling with their mental health and suffering from symptoms of burnout, with the issue being reported regularly.

Last year, LawCare, a legal mental health charity reported a 14 per cent increase in requests for mental health support. Many individuals cited workplace bullying as a significant issue. The charity provided emotional assistance to 633 people dealing with stress, anxiety, and workplace harassment.

So why is this and what can be done to change these worrying statistics?

In my view, there are lots of factors at play. Some of these could be easily changed with the right leaders in place, while others are more complex, requiring cultural changes, and more time.

Firstly, law firm leaders must take more responsibility for the well-being of all their employees. They have a duty of care morally and legally, to do so.

It sounds easy, but many legal managers or partners reach positions of authority without any training or coaching on people management, leadership skills, or soft skills such as listening.

Secondly, traditional law firms need to modernise how they operate. Do lawyers need to commute to an office every day? Some firms are still forcing lawyers in and punishing them by not paying bonuses if they work remotely. Even though avoiding a daily commute saves energy and time, both of which could be spent on something beneficial to wellbeing. Presenteeism is still a real issue, which feels so anarchic in 2024.

Thirdly - many firms still measure their lawyers' performance by way of billing targets, via a chargeable hourly rate. This means they are measured by the amount of time they work, not on the value they give. This way of working will always result in over-work which will in turn, always lead to symptoms of stress and burnout. If firms used fixed fees, this would prevent the obsession with how much time can be billed and rewarding those who work the most.

Finally - the regulator needs to consider how their rules and the application of the rules impact on firms on a human level. Many lawyers and law firm leaders are frankly terrified by the prospect of dropping a ball due to the regulator, so they often work around the clock to ensure clients are happy. But clients also have a part to play in remembering that their lawyers are human too, with a life outside of work.

These factors can all be changed, but to do so would require an overall cultural shift and sadly cultural shifts in the workplace don't happen overnight.

They require the right leaders in place who 'buy-in' to the changes needed and understand the reasons why they are. They require more than just policies. They need more than pizza Fridays in the office. They need law firm owners and partners who genuinely value their employees and who understand that resisting modernisation may be directly linked to their lawyers' mental health burnout.

It’s time to do things differently, and to do better.