I'm a speech therapist - 'naughty' behaviour from children can often have a different cause: Lorna Wilson

Some speech differences like these are easily identifiable, but there are many skills involved in successful communication, and many speech and language difficulties are hard to spot by anyone other than a trained therapist.

Perhaps it’s because most people don’t understand what the job entails or grasp the complexity of what we offer and do, but in my role working in children’s social care, I see the full range of speech, language and communication needs.

You may, for example, be surprised to learn that ongoing difficulties understanding and using words, or Developmental language disorder (DLD), is more prevalent than autism. Attention and listening skills fall under Speech and Language Therapy. Conversational skills, too.

Lorna Wilson shares her expert insight

Having the ability to put your thoughts into words and share them. Managing conflict by using language. Being able to talk from another perspective or put yourself in the shoes of someone else. Changing your communication style to meet the expectations of the situation. How to talk to a friend versus an employer. And it also covers understanding banter, sarcasm, and jokes.

That’s a wide spectrum of communication skills, and as specialists in this field, we are highly trained to identify and support any difficulties that a child is experiencing in these areas.

Some children may manage fine at home but struggle in unfamiliar situations, which is when difficulties can come to the surface. Conducting day-to-day tasks like going to a shop, chatting with peers, and communicating with unknown adults proves tricky.

Many children with speech and language issues are often misunderstood and can be mislabelled as naughty or defiant. They may have learned how to mask any issues they have. Or they have learned to watch and mimic other people’s communication, so the extent of their true difficulties goes unnoticed. Just because a kid can swear well doesn’t mean they can communicate effectively.

How frustrating and isolating it must be to struggle with communication skills, especially for children who often have additional difficulties with their learning or development.

It’s little wonder it often presents itself as behavioural issues. It can be a coping mechanism; a child may not want to expose a vulnerability. To behave in a certain way may be a safe behaviour for them. Behaviour often communicates unmet need or a gap in skills. It’s not an excuse for the behaviour, but it explains why they behave that way. We must look underneath the tip of the iceberg to see what lies beneath.

At Time Out Homes, we want our children to have effective communication skills so that they can go out into the world and achieve their aspirations. Strong communication skills are absolutely foundational for children’s success, not just in school, but throughout life. Employers consistently rank communication as one of the top soft skills they look for.

So, while lisps and stammers are as apparent as many physical disabilities, many speech, language, and communication issues are not so easy to detect. For some young and vulnerable children, their behaviour may serve as a distraction to real issues lying underneath.

In that respect, I believe they can be classed as hidden disabilities.