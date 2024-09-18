I'm a Yorkshire cafe owner - this is why the hospitality sector needs zero-hours contracts

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, other members of our team have different life commitments, and zero-hours contracts allow us to offer everyone the flexibility they need.

I understand what the government is trying to achieve by banning zero-hours contracts. Some employers will abuse the system, and we need to reform to the law to stop workers being exploited.

But getting rid of zero-hours contracts isn’t the answer, and if this happens, it will have a massive impact on our industry.

Lois Kirtlan shares her expert insight

We’ve built up a fantastic team at Hetty & Betty. They’re a vital part of our business, and we’re proud that many of our students tend to stay with us.

We have some salaried staff. But many students choose zero-hours contracts as it’s a really flexible way of working, and this works well for us as an employer.

Ours is a very seasonal industry, especially for seaside businesses; it can be feast or famine.

We might host a couple of wedding celebrations - and then none for the rest of the month. We’re seeing a trend in couples choosing smaller winter weddings or tying the knot mid-week, and these bookings mean I can offer staff extra hours at traditionally quieter times. But this can all be tricky to work around with traditional contracts.

We find that the students who work for us, including international students, don’t want to be tied to minimum hours contracts. They might be studying drama and need to be available for evening performances, get a placement overseas or go to work in a summer camp. Or they might just want to fly off to Ibiza for a week!

In addition, students don’t usually want any work in the weeks leading up to exams.

The beauty of the current system is that they don’t have to request time off - they just tell me when they’re not available to work and I plan the rota around them.

In my experience, young people like this; it puts the power back into their hands.

They don’t have to ask permission, and they don’t need to worry about not having enough annual leave to cover any amount of time when they don’t want to work.

If we have to introduce minimum hours contracts, the risk is that some hospitality businesses may reduce their number of employees in quieter times, and then recruit again in busier times. This doesn’t benefit anyone.

Our industry contributes a whopping £54 billion to the Treasury; we’re a mammoth machine. But one of our biggest challenges is recruiting good, reliable staff.

Part of the problem is that hospitality doesn’t always have the best reputation, so we need to change this outdated narrative. It’s possible to forge a fantastic career in the sector, and I’m passionate about highlighting all the opportunities on offer.

Protecting employee rights should absolutely be a priority. But we also need the government to work with hospitality businesses to ensure that we protect our industry, and help this vital part of our economy to thrive.

Lois Kirtlan is Managing Director at award-winning Whitby café and wedding