Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an independent financial advisor based in Leeds, I believe the reliance on income tax stifles economic potential and burdens hardworking taxpayers.

The concept of modern slavery is provocative but worth exploring. Historically, slaves received shelter, food, and medical care in exchange for relentless labour under threat of punishment. Today, taxpayers face heavy tax burdens to fund state services, often with little say in how their money is spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my view, taxing personal labour – what I call "sweat capital” – is fundamentally flawed.

Alan Lazenby argues the UK should scrap income tax

The state should focus on taxing businesses, which generated £93.3 billion in corporation tax in 2023/24 and National Insurance which generated £177.74 billion, along with VAT which generated £169.25 billion and other indirect taxes, rather than individuals’ hard-earned wages.

Income tax, first introduced in 1799 to fund the Napoleonic Wars, was a temporary measure, repealed in 1816 and made permanent in 1842.

Its origins lie in financing conflict, raising questions about whether perpetual wars justify its persistence. In the 2024/25 budget, income tax is projected to raise £303 billion, or 26.6 per cent of the £1,139 billion total tax take. Yet, public trust in how these funds are spent is eroded by scandals like the PPE fiasco, costing billions with no accountability, and decisions such as cutting winter fuel allowances for pensioners while allocating £3 billion to Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taxpayers rightly feel their contributions are misdirected, prioritising foreign commitments over domestic needs like elderly care.

Consider the United States between 1870 and 1913, a period of prosperity without federal income tax. Roads, schools, and policing functioned through other revenue sources, such as tariffs. When income tax was introduced in 1913, it was pitched as a modest 1 per cent levy on the wealthy – a familiar promise that ballooned into today’s complex tax system. The US now grapples with vast debt and bloated bureaucracy, yet proposals to eliminate income tax for those earning under $200,000, offset by tariffs, aim to stimulate investment and economic activity. This approach recognises that tax cuts can boost growth, not merely reduce revenue.

In the UK, removing income tax could force fiscal discipline. Governments would need to grow the economy or cut wasteful spending to balance budgets, rather than increasing taxes.

The inefficiency of public spending – evidenced by mismanagement and fraud – suggests individuals are better equipped to allocate their earnings. Critics may argue that services like the NHS depend on income tax, but can we trust a government that has driven intergenerational debt to manage these funds effectively? Transparency and accountability, as exposed in recent US budgetary critiques, are equally pressing issues here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliminating income tax would curb the state’s ability to extract more from taxpayers without scrutiny, compelling policymakers to prioritise economic productivity and prudent spending. It would also alleviate the financial strain on families, empowering them to invest in their futures.

The UK’s economic challenges demand bold solutions, and a no-income-tax model, while radical, merits serious consideration. By rethinking our tax system, we can foster a fairer, more dynamic economy that rewards hard work and restores public trust.