I'm appalled at Gregg Wallace trying to use autism as a defence for his conduct: Jodie Hill

Let me be crystal clear: neurodivergence is not an excuse for harmful or predatory behaviour. It’s not a reason to sexually harass someone. It doesn’t make you drop your trousers in front of a colleague.

This week a law firm’s report found 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Wallace during his time on MasterChef, were substantiated, including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”. The report said the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

Autism, or any form of neurodivergence, should never be used to explain away behaviour that causes harm to others.

Gregg Wallace pictured in 2017.

What Wallace has done is deeply damaging. By attempting to place the blame on his diagnosis, he is fuelling stigma at a time when we are still fighting for basic understanding and acceptance for neurodivergent people in the workplace.

This kind of narrative makes it harder for those of us who are neurodivergent to be seen and respected for who we are. It reinforces outdated and offensive stereotypes that suggest people with autism are unpredictable or even dangerous. That is not only wrong, but also harmful.

In his statement, Wallace claims that his “rough edges” and “authenticity” were once part of his appeal, and that now, in a “sanitised” world, that same personality is seen as a problem. He also suggests that the BBC and MasterChef had a duty to investigate his undiagnosed autism and make adjustments.

But let’s unpack that. Reasonable adjustments in the workplace are there to support inclusion and help people perform at their best. They are not designed to prevent or excuse sexual misconduct. To suggest otherwise is insulting to every neurodivergent person who has worked hard to be taken seriously and treated fairly.

We must separate identity from accountability. Just because someone is neurodivergent does not mean they aren’t capable of understanding boundaries, consent, or basic respect. Neurodivergent people are not ticking time bombs waiting to act inappropriately. We are teachers, lawyers, chefs, leaders, creatives and professionals across every sector. We deserve better than to be used as a scapegoat in a PR statement.

I’ve spent my career helping businesses understand how to create safe, inclusive cultures. That includes making reasonable adjustments and fostering neuroinclusive practices, but it also means holding people accountable for their actions.

Workplaces must be brave enough to have honest conversations about misconduct and to take meaningful steps to protect all employees. That starts with recognising the difference between someone who needs support and someone who is causing harm.

Gregg Wallace’s comments have rightly sparked outrage, and I hope they also spark action. We must continue to challenge these damaging narratives, raise awareness about what neurodivergence really means, and stand firm in our belief that everyone deserves a safe and respectful workplace. Let’s protect neurodivergent people - not throw them under the bus to save reputations.