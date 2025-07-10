IMA appoints new Creative Director

Ex-McCann creative joins IMA to bolster integrated offer

Integrated global creative agency, IMA, today welcomes a new Creative Director, Orlaith Conlon, to its creative team.

The appointment follows the promotion of Ben Ducker to Executive Creative Director and the launch of IMA’s new proposition, centred on a revitalised mission: Creating connections people buy.

Joining IMA from McCann Manchester, Orlaith brings nearly a decade of experience shaping standout campaigns and social-first ideas for brands including McCain, Santander, Aldi Ireland, Smyths Toys and Matalan.

Ben Ducker - Executive Creative Director, Orlaith Conlon - Creative Director, Clarrie Bradley -Creative Director

Her role will involve leading creative briefs and adding her unique expertise to the wealth of clients IMA manages for bespoke creative services.

Orlaith has previously been a judge for Creative Circle, and earlier this year was a speaker at the inaugural MAD//Up North, offering advice on effectiveness in social through defining brand behaviours and leveraging bravery.

Orlaith Conlon, Creative Director at IMA said, “IMA’s got big plans, and I’m here to turbocharge them. I’m ready to lead the creative, back bold, conceptual thinking, and push the work into exciting new places. There’s a buzz in the air, and I can’t wait to jump right in and make some noise.”

