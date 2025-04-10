IMA consolidates creative team with Executive Creative Director appointment

Global full-service creative agency, IMA, today announces the promotion of current Creative Director, Ben Ducker, to Executive Creative Director.

Having previously ran his own production company, Rascal, and held the ECD role at Journey Further, Ben has had a rich career across all parts of creative marketing, advertising, digital and PR. His broad experience allows him to understand how to smash the brand performance ceiling for his clients.

He will lead on accounts, such as Jet2, Next and Mira, and will be the driving force behind pitches for new creative briefs.

Ben Ducker, ECD at IMA said: “As the marketing funnel becomes more fragmented, we move to a model of ‘creative connections that convert’, enabling brands to reach and engage customers where they are and in ways that are relevant to their world.

“This has created the need for a multi-disciplinary creative offering where I hope my broad background in creative agencies (from traditional to producing and directing to social and performance) can help connect the creative dots.”

“Ben’s promotion is not only extremely well deserved, but fine-tunes our commitment to delivering the highest quality of creative work,” Alex Uprichard, Managing Director added. “His unique blend of creative imagination and production pragmatism is vital to our evolution as we prioritise attention seeking content. We’re looking forward to the next stage for our creative development and know Ben will lead the team and the agency to new heights.”