IMA reveals new proposition to create connections people buy

Global creative agency, IMA, the Smollan agency, has unveiled a bold new brand identity, centred on a revitalised mission: Creating connections people buy.

This strategic refresh signals IMA’s evolution into the integrated and retail experience agency of the future, with both disciplines coming together to supercharge brand buyability at every touchpoint, dedicated to helping brands convert consumer connection into measurable action.

As the Smollan agency, the largest retail network globally, IMA is repositioning with a clear purpose, helping brands convert consumer connection into measurable action. With over 300 specialists across the globe, the agency is laser-focused on empowering brands to win where it matters most: the point of purchase.

The refreshed proposition reflects IMA’s deep-rooted expertise in retail, creativity, strategy, and media, honed through partnerships with industry-leading brands including Adidas, Jet2, and Kopparberg. It also demonstrates IMA’s commitment to transforming insight and creativity into real-world commercial impact.

The rebrand includes a comprehensive update of all agency assets, from a new logo and redesigned website to a clear, compelling brand mission.

A coordinated launch campaign spans PR, social media, digital platforms, and industry awards, aimed at amplifying IMA’s renewed voice and vision.

James Henry, CEO at IMA, commented: “We always tell our clients to own their story, so we wanted to set the example. This rebrand is about reintroducing IMA, the Smollan agency, to the industry with confidence, showcasing the exceptional talent behind our work and the powerful results we deliver.