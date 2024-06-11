The proposals for the 57-acre site in Immingham have been submitted by regional housebuilder Beal Homes.

The “reserved matters” planning application for 525 homes, with landscaping, areas of public open space and associated works, on land off Stallingborough Road, goes before North East Lincolnshire’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, June 12, with planning officers recommending approval.

The proposed development will provide a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes to support major investment in and around Immingham.

Chris Murphy, land director at East Yorkshire-based Beal, said: “The site is allocated for housing under North East Lincolnshire Council’s Local Plan and already has outline planning approval for 525 homes, so this application is seeking full approval for the detailed layout and design.

“The development will enhance the quality, availability and choice of homes in the area, to meet increasing demand in a community benefiting from significant investment and job Creation.”

The proposed development is less than a 10-minute walk into Immingham town centre. The developers added that the project offers a “natural extension” to existing housing in the town.

Beal is also working in a joint venture with commercial developer Wykeland Group to deliver the £100m-plus regeneration of the Fruit Market urban village in Hull, in partnership with Hull City Council.

The plan has seen the area of the city branded as its cultural and creative quarter.

The development includes a completed residential development of 109 mews-style homes around private courtyards.

The Urabn Village also includes nuildings with business, arts and leisure uses.

Family-owned Beal Homes has been in operation for over 55 years, with chief executive Richard Beal representing the seventh generation of his family to have run construction businesses.

The firm employs around 160 staff in the region.

Beal is also currently building at Kirk Ella, Hessle, Welton, Beverley, Preston and Goole in East Yorkshire; at Kingswood Parks in Hull; and at Gainsborough and Welton in Lincolnshire.