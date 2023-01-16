Impact of house prices falls in Yorkshire to be limited, conveyancing expert predicts

House price falls in Yorkshire should be limited this year, a local property expert has predicted.

The impact of rising interest rates on mortgages combined with other cost-of-living factors has resulted in widespread expectations of reductions in house price values during 2023.

Local property expert and owner of X-Press Legal Services South & West Yorkshire Claire Ide said she believes a hardening market will keep the conveyancing sector busy as property owners react to the economic downturn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she added that property price falls won’t be as severe as some pundits have predicted.

Claire Ide and Helen Foster, owners of X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire. Picture: Jay Cain

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a very interesting 12 months for our sector,” commented Claire.

“A fall in house prices is inevitable after the highs of the past few years however, I don’t think we will see a drop much lower than 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some homeowners might take a ‘wait and see’ approach to the market, while others struggling with mortgages and rising bills may be forced to sell.

“Of course, a fall in the market isn’t bad news for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those who can afford to will take advantage of lower prices, and the continuation of Stamp Duty cuts should also contribute to a steady quantity of transactions.”

The average UK house price fell for the fourth month in a row in December, according to an index released earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property values decreased by 1.5 per cent in December, following a 2.4 per cent drop in November, a 0.4 per cent decrease in October and a 0.1 per cent dip in September, according to Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth more than halved, to 2.0 per cent in December, from 4.6 per cent in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marked the lowest annual growth rate recorded since October 2019, when a 1.1 per cent increase was recorded.

Across the UK, the average house price in December was £281,272. In Yorkshire and Humber it was £205,466 – 6.6 per cent higher than the same point the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said earlier this month: “As we’ve seen over the past few months, uncertainties about the extent to which cost-of-living increases will impact household bills, alongside rising interest rates, is leading to an overall slowing of the market.

“The housing market was a mixed picture in 2022. We saw rapid house price growth during the first six months, followed by a plateau in the summer before prices began to fall from September, as the impact of cost-of-living pressures, coupled with a rising rates environment, began to take effect on household finances and demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These trends need to be viewed in the context of historic prices. The cost of the average home remains high – greater than it was at the start of 2022 and over 11 per cent more than house prices at the beginning of 2021.

“The first half of last year was a very strong period for sellers, between January 2022 and August 2022, the average cost of a home rose by over £17,000 to £293,992, setting a new record high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we enter 2023, the housing market will continue to be impacted by the wider economic environment and, as buyers and sellers remain cautious, we expect there will be a reduction in both supply and demand overall, with house prices forecast to fall around 8 per cent over the course of the year.