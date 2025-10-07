Imperial Brands announces further £1.45bn share buyback

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a pre-close trading update for FY25 (full year 2025) Imperial Brands said it expects market share gains in the US, Germany and Australia, to broadly offset declines in Spain and the UK.

In the update, Imperial Brands said trading was in line with guidance, underpinned by growth in both tobacco and NGP, (Next Generation Products), which are non-combustible alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

It added: “We are pleased to report another year of operational and financial delivery as we continue our long-term transformation to become a stronger challenger business, which is more consumer-centric, focused and agile.

"This is the fifth and final year of our 2021 strategy and our FY25 (full year 2025) performance provides a strong foundation as we look ahead with confidence to the next phase of our strategy to 2030.

"At constant currency, we are on track to deliver low single-digit tobacco and NGP net revenue growth for FY25, with group adjusted operating profit growth at a similar rate to last year, in line with guidance. NGP losses are expected to be broadly flat year on year.”

"As part of our 2030 strategy, alongside driving sustainable value in combustibles and building scale in NGP, we are committed to building a simpler, more efficient organisation.”

In line with this goal, Imperial Brands recently started a consultation regarding the future of its factory in Langenhagen, Germany. The outcome of this process will be either a sale of the site to a third party or a closure, the group said.

It added: “Costs expected in relation to this process are within the guidance given in March, and we will provide further details in due course.”

It added: “We remain committed to returning surplus capital to shareholders via an ongoing “evergreen” share buyback over the next five years to FY30 (full year 2030), with the board determining the quantum of future buybacks on an annual basis. Consistent with our capital allocation framework, today we are announcing a £1.45bn share buyback for FY26 (full year 2026) , which we expect to complete no later than 28 October 2026.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said Imperial Brands continues to play the cards it has been dealt with aplomb.

He added: “Quite apart from the changing landscape and the burden of regulatory censure which has plagued the sector over recent years, there is also a reluctance among some investors to invest in tobacco companies at all on ethical grounds.