Improvements to existing buildings becoming a key commercial property trend: Matthew Jones

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the fact that a lot has changed both in our industry and also the region in that time, it’s important to recognise the burgeoning and supportive business community that exists and has done throughout our time running Jones Hargreaves.

Yorkshire remains one of our strongest regions, with a good number of core clients headquartered here supporting a strong workflow together with national clients. Our first ever project was actually a £2.5m redevelopment which was let to Waitrose in York for AXA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we near the final months of 2024, I thought it may be pertinent to reflect on what we’re seeing in the commercial property sector at the moment.

Matthew Jones shares his expert insight. Picture: Darren Robinson Photography

Firstly, the majority of clients - owners, investors, funds - are seeing inherent value in investing in their existing stock as market sentiment is becoming more favourable.

They’re either improving or maintaining the building fabric of offices and industrial buildings, and increasingly, this work is aimed at enhancing energy performance and sustainability credentials to respond to occupier demand and move towards compliance with future legislation changes.

A key change over the recent past is a drive to improve and add flexibility to workspace - to support hybrid working, attract and retain staff and encourage people back to the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, together with a shift in demand for office space since Covid, has seen us involved in many interesting and creative projects for landlords and tenants.

Attracting people to their workplaces more often supports the wider regional economy including retail, hospitality, tourism and so much more. We’re often mindful of the cycle and the domino effects that the built environment can have for the purposes of placemaking.

Our involvement in transactions across a spectrum of commercial property portfolios has also risen substantially in recent months.

We’ve supported the acquisition and disposal of more than 15 million sq. ft. of commercial property nationwide to date this year. While it’s great to see this movement and confidence, there is still some uncertainty around interest rates, yields, future demand and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since setting up Jones Hargreaves in the aftermath of the 2007 economic crash, we’ve been on a rollercoaster of economic changes but remained true to our offering - providing high quality specialist advice through a dedicated team of high quality professionals. Not least in areas such as ESG, which rightly has a much bigger foothold in the industry now.

So, what’s next? We’ll continue to grow sustainably to meet the demand of existing and new clients.

As a business, we’ll continue to proudly support our team and enhance skills, helping our people to underpin their career development. Investing in our team has been a key to our growth to date and this will always remain a priority.

I look forward to continuing on the great work of the Jones Hargreaves team and also championing the strength of the Yorkshire region over the next 15 years. I’d like to say thank you to the copious number of people and businesses who have worked with us over the years. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.