Nevertheless, the London-listed firm said demand was “slightly softer” during the weekend in some areas, such as London, which had performed particularly well last year.

The company, which also runs the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre brands, said total group sales increased by 1 per cent to £739m for the three months to May 30, compared with the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitbread told investors sales were 1 per cent down year on year over the first seven weeks of the quarter, but saw accommodation demand recover to match the previous year.

Hotel and pub firm Whitbread has said trading improved across its UK Premier Inn hotels in recent weeks. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“While midweek business demand and peak leisure demand remained robust, weekend demand at short-lead was slightly softer, particularly in London, reflecting a return to more normalised levels after what was a very strong performance last year,” Whitbread said on Tuesday.

Its Premier Inn business in Germany reported a 15 per cent increase in total sales.

Dominic Paul, chief executive of the hospitality group, said: “Whilst the normal booking pattern means our forward visibility remains limited, our forward booked position is positive and we remain confident in the full-year outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This reflects a more encouraging trading performance in the UK, our strong commercial programme and increased cost efficiencies, as well as good progress in Germany.”

Food and beverage sales were 1 per cent lower year on year, as strong breakfast sales at hotels were offset by weaker trading in some branded restaurants.

Mr Paul added that Whitbread is on track with the programme to restructure its food and beverage business announced earlier this year, which will close or convert more than 200 restaurants and cut about 1,500 jobs.

The plan is also designed to add more than 3,500 hotel rooms across its estate and increase “operational efficiencies”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysts at Jefferies said the firm’s latest performance “came in slightly ahead of our estimates”.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Whitbread may not have fully recovered from the ravages wrought by the pandemic, but progress is continuing apace as the group continues to build on its position as the UK’s largest hotel chain.