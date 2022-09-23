News you can trust since 1754
In The Style enjoys ‘solid’ progress on growth plans amid retail challenges

Online fashion retailer In The Style said it is making solid progress in its growth plan as it hails the successful launch of its wardrobe staples collection.

By Greg Wright
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:56 pm
The digital brand told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Friday that the value of orders for the collection launch was one of the largest it had seen all year. The own-brand staples range also marked a step away from its traditional influencer campaigns and will bring in more sales opportunities, In The Style said.

The retailer said it has also completed a shift of its operations to a bigger and more efficient warehouse where it expects to cut costs.

