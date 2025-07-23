Inaugural ‘Waves of Influence’ event raises £50,000 to support seafaring families and celebrate women in maritime

The first-ever Waves of Influence event has raised an incredible £50,000 to support families from seafaring backgrounds facing crisis, thanks to the combined efforts of Sailors’ Children’s Society and The Seafarers’ Charity.

Held at the historic Fishmongers’ Hall and generously supported by Fishmongers’ Company, Trinity House London, and sponsorship from the UK P&I Club, the event built on a long-standing relationship between two national maritime charities, one that began over 107 years ago when The Seafarers’ Charity awarded its first grant to Sailors’ Children’s Society.

The fundraising lunch celebrated the role of women in maritime, a sector where women still make up just 1% of the workforce while spotlighting the urgent needs of families affected by bereavement, trauma, and financial hardship due to life at sea.

Natasha Barley, CEO of Sailors’ Children’s Society, said: "This event was a real milestone for us. It’s not just about raising funds, it’s about showing up for families who are often unseen. When a parent dies or leaves the family due to trauma or mental health, the ripple effects can last a lifetime.

Jenni Falconer hosting Wave of Influence

"Together with The Seafarers’ Charity, we’re creating a support system that’s there for the long haul. The generosity and energy in the room absolutely blew me away."

Guests heard moving speeches from keynote speakers, including Sarah Kenny OBE, CEO of BMT, and Nusrat Ghani MP, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, with celebrity presenter Jenni Falconer hosting the event.

The funds raised will help empower seafaring families to rebuild and thrive.

Deborah Layde, CEO of The Seafarers’ Charity, added: “This event was about so much more than fundraising; it was a celebration of the strength, dedication and determination of women across the maritime sector. We’re proud to work alongside Sailors’ Children’s Society to drive meaningful change and provide holistic support to seafarers and their families. The success of this event shows just how powerful our sector can be when we come together.”