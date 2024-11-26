Incommunities appoints new Director of Financial Operations

Bradford-based housing provider Incommunities has appointed Adam Hutchinson as its new Director of Financial Operations.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam joins Incommunities after more than 20 years’ experience in the housing sector, having previously been Director of Resources at two other Yorkshire-based housing associations in the last eight years, where he acted as strategic lead for finance, IT, HR, communications, risk and governance.

Prior to that, Adam had worked for Anchor for 13 years, working as a Finance Business Partner, where he owned management accounts and was in charge of forecasting and budgeting for all major projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his day job, Adam is a Board Member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Berneslai Homes, who manage 18,000 homes on behalf of Barnsley Council, and chairs the National Housing Federation’s Finance Network in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Adam Hutchinson, Incommunities' new Director of Financial Operations.

Adam said: "I'm really looking forward to joining the team at Incommunities and working in my home town of Bradford.

“With the recent launch of a new five year Corporate Strategy, this is an exciting time to join Incommunities and provides an opportunity for me to work with the Finance Team and stakeholders across the organisation to make an important difference for our customers."

John Wright, Executive Director of Finance at Incommunities, added: “After a comprehensive interview process, I am delighted to announce we have offered the role to Adam Hutchinson who will be joining us from 54North Homes where he is currently Director of Resources.

“Adam knows the area well, living locally and has a wealth of housing finance experience, along with a dedication to social housing.”