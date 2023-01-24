A new study has revealed that the amount of professionals experiencing moderate to high levels of stress has increased by 13 per cent this year, with the number of workers experiencing suicidal thoughts also rising from eight per cent last year to nine per cent.

The research, conducted by Sheffield-based Champion Health, found that 76 per cent of the workforce is now experiencing moderate to high stress levels.

The study surveyed 4,170 employees worldwide to give insight into the health and wellbeing of the working population between January 2022 and October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Bliss, CEO and co-founder of Champion Health, said: “It’s no surprise that the last few years have been extremely tough on employees, and I’m really concerned about the findings of this report.

Champion Health's study of 4,170 employees has revealed that the amount of professionals experiencing moderate to high levels of stress has increased, affecting 76 per cent of the UK workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact that workers experiencing suicidal thoughts has increased is terrifying; whilst a 1 per cent increase from last year to 9 per cent may seem low on the face of it, it isn’t, this means that in a workforce of 1,000 staff, 90 will be having thoughts about taking their own lives which could have a devastating impact.”

Financial worries are reported as the leading cause for stress outside of work, cited by 37 per cent, a 23 per cent increase on last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perceived workload features as the highest cause of stress in work.

The data, which has been published in Champion Health’s annual report, also revealed that 60 per cent of employees feel anxious, with 56 per cent experiencing low mood. Female employees are 22 per cent more likely to feel anxious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Younger workers are most likely to be affected, with 67 per cent of 16–24-year-olds experiencing symptoms of anxiety, and 61 per cent reporting symptoms of depression.

66 percent of 25–34-year-olds also reported symptoms of anxiety, with 60 per cent noting symptoms of depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor mental health was reported to negatively affect the performance of 1 in 5 employees.

Team culture and feeling supported at work correlated positively with mental wellbeing and productivity, with those who reported “feeling part of a team” experiencing greater positive mental wellbeing and feeling more productive.

Advertisement Hide Ad